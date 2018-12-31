  • Download mobile app
31 Dec 2018, Edition - 1266, Monday
WNS to Release Fiscal 2019 Third Quarter Financial and Operating Results on January 17, 2019

by businesswireindia.com

December 31, 2018

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2019 third quarter financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, January 17, 2019.
 
Following the release, WNS management will host a call on January 17, 2019 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Ronald Gillette will review the results of the fiscal 2019 third quarter ended December 31, 2018 on the teleconference.
 
To participate in the call, please use the following details: +1-888-656-9018; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030; participant passcode 5895908.
 
A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406; passcode 5895908, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
Source: Businesswire

