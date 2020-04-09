WNS to Release Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Financial and Operating Results on April 23, 2020

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE: WNS), a leading provider of global Business Process Management (BPM) services, today announced it will release its fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year financial and operating results at approximately 6:00 a.m. Eastern on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Following the release, WNS management will host a call on April 23, 2020 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern. Chief Executive Officer, Keshav Murugesh, Chief Financial Officer, Sanjay Puria and Chief Operating Officer, Gautam Barai will review the results of the fiscal 2020 fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2020 on the teleconference.
To access the call in “listen-only” mode, please join live via the company’s investor relations website at ir.wns.com
. For call participants, please use the following details: US dial-in +1-888-656-9018
; international dial-in +1-503-343-6030
; participant passcode 3396826.
A replay will be available for one week following the call at +1-855-859-2056
; international dial-in +1-404-537-3406
; passcode 3396826, as well as on the WNS website, www.wns.com
, beginning two hours after the end of the call.
Source: Businesswire