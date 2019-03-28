  • Download mobile app
WNS WINS CONTRACT WITH YORKSHIRE BUILDING SOCIETY

by businesswireindia.com

March 28, 2019

Business Wire India
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a leading provider of global Business Process Management services, and the Yorkshire Building Society Group (YBS), one of the UK’s largest Building Societies, today announced that they have entered into a contract to transform YBS’ customer processes and drive customer experience. 
 
WNS will establish a centralized Managed Services Center in India to research, shape and develop new customer processes across YBS by leveraging WNS capabilities in lean, digital, automation, and robotics
 
Keshav R. Murugesh, Group CEO, WNS said: “This exciting partnership highlights our position as an industry leader in high-end global Banking, Financial Services and Insurance BPM. We are delighted to have been chosen to partner with such a prestigious member of the UK Retail Banking and Building Society market. This strategic relationship also highlights our differentiated ability to “co-create”, drive true business transformation, and help our clients better compete.”
 
Stephen White, Chief Operating Officer at YBS said: “We want to transform the way we do business by making our processes for customers, leaner, slicker and more efficient, to give quicker, faster and simpler results for our customers and colleagues. WNS are a global leader in transformation so we’re delighted to be working with them on this important programme.”
Source: Businesswire

