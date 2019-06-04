World Environment Day: JICA Reinforces Commitment to Sustainable Environmental Development in India

by businesswireindia.com

India finds mention among the bottom four countries in the Environmental Performance Index 2018out of 180 countries in the list evaluated by Yale Center for Environmental Law & Policy 2018, Yale University. There is a need for considerable improvement so India can climb up the ranks on this index, which reflects work done to improve the environment by combating air pollution, containing plastic pollution, mitigating traffic congestion in cities. Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to contribute to positive change in these dimensions through its supported projects. It is striving to promote environmental harmony in India through sustainable development. This is why sustainability is at the heart of all of JICA’s projects., “JICA understands the need to develop sustainable solutions for India and we provide strategic counsel for smart innovations to safeguard the environment. Our Projects in India like the metro rail projects, forestry projects, water and sewerage projects and the program for Japan-India Cooperative Actions towards Sustainable Development Goals, work towards protecting the environment. The idea is to employ a holistic approach to curb the environmental issues, including climate change.”JICA has actively pursuing recycling of the treated water from Sewerage Treatment Plants (STPs) and improvement of sanitation conditions to ensure adequate water supply and clean hygienic environment to support people of ever growing cities like Delhi, Pune, Bangalore, Agra & others. JICA has also been involved in rejuvenation of rivers Ganga in Varanasi, Yamuna in Haryana, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh; pollution abatement of Mula-Mutha in Pune and Lake Bhopal and Lake Hussainsagar in Hyderabad. Until now, more than 15 million people are beneficiaries of JICA-funded sewerage projects. In order to promote creation of quality infrastructure and facilitating business promotion, a workshop on ‘Japanese Technologies for Sewerage Treatment Facilities for Pollution Abatement of River Nag at Nagpur’ was organised on 30May 2019. Wherein, besides the government officials, academician, Japanese manufacturer and prominent Indian contractors also participated. 13 Japanese companies delivered presentations of their special technologies on wastewater treatment, membrane process, sludge treatment, sewer pipe replacement and toilet facilities. Such initiative and collaborations are instrumental in effectuation of placing India higher on the environment performance index.Japan’s expertise in developing renewable energy systems can help India develop sustainably and, in an energy, efficient manner, decreasing pollution caused by harnessing energy from non-renewable sources. In this context, JICA has extended concessional loans to Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) to cover over 36 sub-projects in wind, solar and small hydro sectors. JICA has committed 90 billion Yen (approximately Rs. 5,700 crores) loan in financing Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI), to cover more than 5,000 sub-projects for improving energy efficiencies in SME sector. It has been supporting promotion of energy efficiency & conservation projects, new and renewable energy initiatives and grid stabilization, covering wide area in India.JICA has also been supporting projects in India’s forestry sector since 1991-92, extending ODA loans of 257.7 billion Japanese Yen (approximately INR 16,000 crore). JICA-supported forestry projects have promoted sustainable development, improved soil cover and conserved forests. JICA applies Japanese best-practices in India through the forest departments of various state governments and encourage strong community participation. The projects work towards ensuring socio- economic development in the region as well by helping foresters and farmers being self- reliant.The underlying intent of all of JICA’s projects in India is to enable sustainable development in the country.Source: Businesswire