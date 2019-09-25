World University of Design Hosted 3rd – Edition of Global Goals Jam

World University of Design (WUD) – India's first and only University dedicated to education in the creative domain successfully concluded the India Edition of the special Two-day global event focusing on Design Thinking & service design methodologies – Global Goals Jam 3.0 (GGJ) from September 20 and 21, 2019. This year’s theme focuses on the growing issue of #eWaste. It is in-line with #SDG12 – Responsible Consumption & Ethical production.

Dr. Sanjay Gupta, VC at WUD addressing students at GGJ 3.0

Seventy participants from across India, divided into 10 groups, participated in the workshop presented their ideas and vision for the future. Some of the innovative solution showcased include the issue of electronic waste created in the space and create solutions to reduce/ reuse/ recycle it. All the 10 teams came up with innovative ideas to solve the problem of e-waste management, unsustainable manufacturing and consumption of electronic products that have become redundant

Students of WUD discussing their ideas with mentors

Some of the challenges given to students to present their ideas and prepare their prototypes were:

How to get an average user interested in eWaste Management?

How can we spread awareness about what is eWaste?

How does one work towards segregation of eWaste?

What could be the various ways of Reuse, Recycle, Reduce and upcycle eWaste?

How can we scale a given eWaste solution?

Based on the challenges given to the students, some of the prototypes included – Affordable housing through the reuse of #eWaste. An ATM like machine where one can dump their old gadgets which can be recycle and reuse, Trash It Up – An App which consist of products made of #eWaste , Renting old products, Space Debris – A global issue which needs to be addressed and Tools for the workers in #eWaste segregation industries.

GGJ is an international platform for inclusive learning where people from all around the world contribute to the 17 global goals for sustainable development of UNDP by sharing their stories, projects and visions for the future. Presently this event is happening across 60 cities in the world.

All the projects will be shared with UNDP & UNESCO for evaluation and global rollout. This is the part of the Global Goal Jam procedure.

Some Eminent personalities presented during the Two – day workshop includes Mr. Saurabh Jain, Vice President, Paytm, Mr. Abhishek Chaswal, Executive Creative Director, McCann Worldgroup and Anand Jha, Vice President – 1MG. They interacted with students, discussed about their ideas and guided them on the methodology.

Commenting on the occasion Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design said, “This year’s global goal jam marked a new milestone for World University of Design as the event happening in our university marked to be the biggest edition of the Global Goal Jam with maximum entries among all the cities." He further added “We feel privilege to host GGJ for third consecutive year and wish to conduct such events in future so that we can contribute our bit towards the better world.”

Commenting on the occasion Chief Guest Mr. Saurabh Jain, Vice President, Paytm said, “This is an impressive initiative step by the university and wish them all the best for such meaningful events in future. I myself being a part of UN Global compact sessions and firmly believes that these 17 challenges are very important for every individual to focus upon and eWaste is one of those challenges which needs eye of an hour as countries are dominated by the technologies so is the eWaste." He also said that Design is the driver in various businesses now-a-days. He further added, “I am very excited to look some fantastic design related ideas which cater to solve the problems of eWaste.”

The participants shared their perspective and experiences about the workshop. Discussing about the project – Affordable housing through eWaste one of the students from the team said, “I am always keen towards the design thinking processes and prototyping. Having a good house in our country has become next to impossible. Thus, we worked on an idea how we can use #eWaste as an affordable housing solution. The good thing about the Global Goal Jam is that it gives opportunity to work with people from different backgrounds and institutions and you get an opportunity to collaborate with them, and you get different perspectives and a new way to look at the problem, also to find solutions for the same.”

About Global Goals Jam

The Global Goals Jam was founded by Marco van Hout and Gijs Gootjes of Digital Society School (DSS), Boaz Paldi, Simon van Woerden and Hana Omar of UNDP and has been further developed and coordinated by Anneke van Woerden (DSS). In the first edition in 2016, 17 cities participated, in 2017, 45 cities, in 2018, 75 cities and this year we are moving to over 85 participating cities. Thousands of change makers have used our methodology and are now part of this growing learning community around the SDGs, ready to design 2030 now.

About World University of Design

World University of Design (WUD), located in the education hub of Rajiv Gandhi Education City in Sonipat, Haryana, boasts of an unusually large and highly qualified faculty members who have been educated and trained at prestigious institutes such as NIFT, NID, LCF-London, FIT – New York, SPA and Delhi College of Art among others. The university is being shaped and mentored by an illustrious Advisory Board comprising of stalwarts from the field of design such as Neha Kirpal, Veer Munshi, Mr. AG Krishna Menon, Ms. Payal Jain, Mr. Peter D’ascoli, & Mr. Amardeep Behl. In its first year itself, WUD has been recognized as 'The Most Upcoming University' by ASSOCHAM India; and Ranked 2nd in the Top 10 Private Universities offering Professional Education at Education World GRAND JURY 2019-20 Awards. WUD is the youngest university in India to be awarded co-funding under the ERASMUS+ programme of the European Union for the project titled ‘Design and Innovation Capacity Building in India’. WUD is also a full member of Cumulus, the international association of universities & colleges of art, design & media that has over 160 member universities in 60 countries. This provides the widest possible access to WUD students to interact and engage with international students on a global scale. WUD has consistently focused on student-learning experience.