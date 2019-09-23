World’s Largest Electronics MarketplaceHong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) & electronicAsia Open in October

by businesswireindia.com

The 39th HKTDC Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) and 23rd electronicAsia will be held concurrently at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 13-16 October 2019. The two fairs will gather around 4,300 exhibitors from across the globe, showcasing a wide variety of intelligent products, innovative ideas and electronic components.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005307/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition)

The highlighted Tech Hall will return to showcase tech-savvy products in thematic zones: 3D Printing, Robotics & Unmanned Tech, Smart Tech, Virtual Reality and Startup. As Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become more than a buzzword in recent years, AI & Voice Recognition zone will be newly launched, demonstrating automation and intelligent products.

The Startup zone will feature around 150 international start-ups to present their innovations ranging from Apps, smart home products, wearable electronics, Internet of Things (IoT), heath electronics etc..

3D Printing zone will feature the latest 3D printers, filament and other materials. Robotics and Unmanned Tech will present the latest models of aerial cameras, industrial and home-used robots, electric scooters etc. Smart Tech zone will showcase electronic devices featuring IoT applications for modern living. Virtual Reality zone will return to feature a range of VR, Augmented Reality (AR) and Mixed Reality (MR) products and related technology.

The popular Hall of Fame will continue to be a spotlight of the fair, featuring stylish products from more than 560 international renowned brand names. Other themed zones include i-World, Wearable Electronics, Healthcare Electronics, the newly launched Wireless Technologies etc.

electronicAsia

Held concurrently with the Autumn Electronics Fair, electronicAsia creates an unrivalled platform for suppliers of electronic components and production technologies to showcase their products to international buyers.

Symposium on Innovation & Technology explores 5G technology

Symposium on Innovation & Technology will be staged on 14 October under the theme of “Intelligent Connectivity: 5G and Beyond”. International speakers from worldwide tech giants will share their forward-looking insights on the latest 5G network development and how this will extend to other area of technology advancement.

Other events include a key forum on “Blockchain in Industrial IoT – The next big thing?” on 13 October and Hong Kong Electronic Forum on 15 October.

Fair Websites:

Hong Kong Electronics Fair (Autumn Edition) hkelectronicsfairae.hktdc.com

electronicAsia www.electronicasia.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190923005307/en/

Source: Businesswire