Worldwide Achievers Felicitated the Winners of Business Leaders Summit Awards 2018 and Realty Leaders' Summit Awards 2018

by businesswireindia.com

MR. RAVI KISHAN – OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY

– OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION TO THE INDIAN FILM INDUSTRY MRS. BALAJANAKI SRINIVASAN – GLOBAL ACHIEVERS AWARDS OF THE YEAR

– GLOBAL ACHIEVERS AWARDS OF THE YEAR SUNFLAG IRON & STEEL COMPANY LTD . – MOST TRUSTED STEEL MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR

. – MOST TRUSTED STEEL MANUFACTURER OF THE YEAR RIGHTS & MARKS – MOST TRUSTED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW FIRM IN INDIA

– MOST TRUSTED INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY LAW FIRM IN INDIA LUMINO INDUSTRIES LIMITED – MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF CONDUCTORS, CABLES & EPC DIVISION IN INDIA

– MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF CONDUCTORS, CABLES & EPC DIVISION IN INDIA THE SURAT DISTRICT CO.OP BANK LTD. – MOST PROMISING CO-OPERATIVE BANK OF THE YEAR (GUJARAT)

– MOST PROMISING CO-OPERATIVE BANK OF THE YEAR (GUJARAT) MULTIFIT WELLNESS PVT.LTD. – FASTEST GROWING FITNESS AND WELLNESS COMPANY OF THE YEAR

– FASTEST GROWING FITNESS AND WELLNESS COMPANY OF THE YEAR GLOBAL ENGINEERS LTD – BEST PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR

– BEST PLANTS AND EQUIPMENT SOLUTION PROVIDER OF THE YEAR SACHIN INDUSTRIES LTD. – MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF GLASS LINED RECTORS & FILTER PRESSES OF THE YEAR

– MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF GLASS LINED RECTORS & FILTER PRESSES OF THE YEAR GEN INFOSYSTEM PVT LTD – BEST WEB DESIGNING COMPANY IN NORTH INDIA

– BEST WEB DESIGNING COMPANY IN NORTH INDIA RIGHTWAY AIRLINKS PVT LTD – BEST EDUCATION CONSULTANT AND IELTS/PTE TRAINING CENTRE IN NORTHERN INDIA

– BEST EDUCATION CONSULTANT AND IELTS/PTE TRAINING CENTRE IN NORTHERN INDIA SELAQUI INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL – BEST CO-ED BOARDING SCHOOL IN ACADEMIC REPUTATION

– BEST CO-ED BOARDING SCHOOL IN ACADEMIC REPUTATION GLOBAL CASTINGS PVT LTD – MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF DUCTILE AND GREY IRON OF THE YEAR

– MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF DUCTILE AND GREY IRON OF THE YEAR KOR ENERGY INDIA PVT LTD – BEST EMERGING COMPANY OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN DELHI/NCR

– BEST EMERGING COMPANY OF RENEWABLE ENERGY IN DELHI/NCR KARLE INFRA PVT. LTD. – MOST PROMISING DEVELOPER-LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN BANGALORE

– MOST PROMISING DEVELOPER-LUXURY RESIDENTIAL IN BANGALORE MANJEERA CONSTRUCTIONS LTD – MOST PROMISING FASTEST GROWING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA)

– MOST PROMISING FASTEST GROWING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA) VASCON ENGINEERS LTD. – MOST TRUSTED DEVELOPER RESIDENTIAL OF THE YEAR (MAHARASHTRA)

– MOST TRUSTED DEVELOPER RESIDENTIAL OF THE YEAR (MAHARASHTRA) SHRIRAM PROPERTIES PVT. LTD – BEST BUILDER – RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN KARNATAKA

– BEST BUILDER – RESIDENTIAL PROJECT IN KARNATAKA MR. AZEEZ ABDULLA – EMINENT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR

– EMINENT PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR KENZA HOLDINGS – MOST PROMISING BUSINESS CONCEPT COMPANY.

– MOST PROMISING BUSINESS CONCEPT COMPANY. GRATIA TECHNOLOGY PRIVATE LIMITED – BEST IT PRODUCTS & SERVICE PROVIDER IN NORTH-EAST INDIA

– BEST IT PRODUCTS & SERVICE PROVIDER IN NORTH-EAST INDIA GLOBAL PROSPECTS – MOST TRUSTED HR RECRUITMENT & CONSULTANCY COMPANY IN INDIA

– MOST TRUSTED HR RECRUITMENT & CONSULTANCY COMPANY IN INDIA BOMBAY SUPER HYBRID SEEDS LIMITED – MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURER OF HYBRID SEEDS OF THE YEAR (GUJARAT)

– MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURER OF HYBRID SEEDS OF THE YEAR (GUJARAT) CULTIVATOR NATURAL PRODUCTS PVT. LTD . – FASTEST GROWING COMPANY–ORGANIC INDUSTRY OF THE YEAR­

. – FASTEST GROWING COMPANY–ORGANIC INDUSTRY OF THE YEAR­ BULLSEYE SPORTS – BEST SPORTS & FITNESS SERVICE PROVIDER

– BEST SPORTS & FITNESS SERVICE PROVIDER NAMASTE YOGA CLASSES – MOST PROMISING YOGA INSTITUTE IN MUMBAI

– MOST PROMISING YOGA INSTITUTE IN MUMBAI KAMRUP COLLEGE OF VOCATIONAL TRAINING – BEST COMPUTER INSTITUTE IN ASSAM

– BEST COMPUTER INSTITUTE IN ASSAM FERRIS FURNITURE – MOST ADMIRED MODULAR OFFICE FURNITURE MANUFACTURER IN NORTH INDIA

– MOST ADMIRED MODULAR OFFICE FURNITURE MANUFACTURER IN NORTH INDIA DEV SPICES – MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURE & EXPORTER SPICES OF THE YEAR

– MOST TRUSTED MANUFACTURE & EXPORTER SPICES OF THE YEAR CODEFIRE TECHNOLOGIES PVT.LTD. – BEST WEB DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN UTTAR PRADESH

– BEST WEB DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN UTTAR PRADESH R.K. ENGINEERS SALES LTD – MOST ADMIRED WATER SUPPLY & WASTE WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR

– MOST ADMIRED WATER SUPPLY & WASTE WATER MANAGEMENT COMPANY OF THE YEAR RENOWN IRRIGATION SYSTEMS LIMITED – BEST MANUFACTURER OF PLASTIC/POLYMERS IN GUJARAT

– BEST MANUFACTURER OF PLASTIC/POLYMERS IN GUJARAT MR. R VASUDEVAN – REAL ESTATE ACHIEVER AWARD OF THE YEAR

– REAL ESTATE ACHIEVER AWARD OF THE YEAR KARLE INFRA PVT LTD – BEST COMMERCIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA)

– BEST COMMERCIAL PROPERTY DEVELOPER OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA) RBA REALTORS – BEST EMERGING REAL ESTATE SALES & MARKETING COMPANY IN WEST BENGAL

– BEST EMERGING REAL ESTATE SALES & MARKETING COMPANY IN WEST BENGAL MALLES CONSTRUCTIONS PVT LTD – BEST AFFORDABLE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPER IN TAMIL NADU

– BEST AFFORDABLE RESIDENTIAL DEVELOPER IN TAMIL NADU MR. PRADEEP SINGH – REAL ESTATE MARKETER OF THE YEAR

– REAL ESTATE MARKETER OF THE YEAR MAGICMETERS.COM – BEST EMERGING REAL ESTATE PORTAL IN DELHI/NCR

– BEST EMERGING REAL ESTATE PORTAL IN DELHI/NCR ZATUN – BEST VIDEO GAMES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN GUJRAT

– BEST VIDEO GAMES DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN GUJRAT SHREE GANESH NATUROPATHY CENTRE – MOST ADMIRED NATUROPATHY CENTER IN MAHARASHTRA

– MOST ADMIRED NATUROPATHY CENTER IN MAHARASHTRA AUM CAPITAL MARKET PVT. LTD . – MOST PROMISING FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (EASTERN INDIA)

. – MOST PROMISING FINANCIAL SERVICES PROVIDER OF THE YEAR (EASTERN INDIA) BRIGHT LIFECARE (P) LTD – MOST TRUSTED RETAIL CHAIN OF HEALTH SUPPLEMENT & NUTRACEUTICAL OF THE YEAR

– MOST TRUSTED RETAIL CHAIN OF HEALTH SUPPLEMENT & NUTRACEUTICAL OF THE YEAR EPISTEMO VIKAS LEADERSHIP SCHOOL – BEST INNOVATIVE SCHOOL IN TELANGANA

– BEST INNOVATIVE SCHOOL IN TELANGANA MR. S.A. ANAND – INDIA'S BEST LIFE COACH AND NLP COACH

– INDIA'S BEST LIFE COACH AND NLP COACH K PATEL PHYTO EXTRACTIONS PVT LTD – BEST INNOVATIVE DRINK OF THE YEAR

– BEST INNOVATIVE DRINK OF THE YEAR ELEGANT HEALTHCARE – BEST HEALTHCARE QUALITY IMPROVEMENT CONSULTANT SERVICE PROVIDER IN GURUGRAM

– BEST HEALTHCARE QUALITY IMPROVEMENT CONSULTANT SERVICE PROVIDER IN GURUGRAM BITT GROUP OF INSTITUTIONS – BEST POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE IN INDIA

– BEST POLYTECHNIC COLLEGE IN INDIA DATA INFOSYS LIMITED – BEST IT COMPANY IN RAJASTHAN

– BEST IT COMPANY IN RAJASTHAN SANSKAR JEWELS PVT. LTD. – MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF DIAMONDS JEWELLERY & LOOSE DIAMONDS IN MAHARASHTRA

– MOST PROMISING MANUFACTURER OF DIAMONDS JEWELLERY & LOOSE DIAMONDS IN MAHARASHTRA SAM TRANSPORT PVT LIMITED – BEST LOGISTIC & TRANSPORTATION COMPANY IN NORTHERN INDIA

– BEST LOGISTIC & TRANSPORTATION COMPANY IN NORTHERN INDIA SIGN WORLD – BEST ADVERTISING COMPANY IN KERALA

– BEST ADVERTISING COMPANY IN KERALA PROF. SANTOSH JHA – BEST INNOVATOR IN ACADEMICS

– BEST INNOVATOR IN ACADEMICS WOCK OLIVER REMEDIES – BEST INNOVATIVE HEALTHCARE RESEARCH COMPANY OF THE YEAR

– BEST INNOVATIVE HEALTHCARE RESEARCH COMPANY OF THE YEAR ADAMS HIGH SCHOOL – EDUCATION LEADER OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA)

– EDUCATION LEADER OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA) EPOCH ELECTRIC PRIVATE LIMITED – BEST ELECTRICAL CONSULTANCY AND CONSTRUCTING COMPANY IN INDIA

– BEST ELECTRICAL CONSULTANCY AND CONSTRUCTING COMPANY IN INDIA SATHYAM NEXT GENERATION – BEST EMERGING DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY IN TAMILNADU

– BEST EMERGING DIGITAL MARKETING COMPANY IN TAMILNADU NICHROME TESTING LABORATORY AND RESEARCH PRIVATE LIMITED – BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PROVIDER COMPANY OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA)

– BEST ENVIRONMENTAL SERVICES PROVIDER COMPANY OF THE YEAR (SOUTHERN INDIA) MR. LIKE MISHRA – YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR FOR BTL ADVERTISING NORTH INDIA

– YOUNG ENTREPRENEUR FOR BTL ADVERTISING NORTH INDIA ADASADA REALESTATE SERVICES – BEST REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT COMPANY IN TELANGANA

– BEST REAL ESTATE MANAGEMENT COMPANY IN TELANGANA AUGUST ARCHITECTS INDIA – BEST ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNER IN BANGALORE

– BEST ARCHITECTURE & INTERIOR DESIGNER IN BANGALORE SATYA INFRA PROMOTERS PVT. LTD – BEST COMMERCIAL INTERIOR & ARCHITECTS CONSULTANCY PROVIDER IN UTTAR PRADESH

– BEST COMMERCIAL INTERIOR & ARCHITECTS CONSULTANCY PROVIDER IN UTTAR PRADESH AJMERA FASHION – MOST ADMIRED MANUFACTURER OF WOMEN APPAREL'S IN GUJARAT

– MOST ADMIRED MANUFACTURER OF WOMEN APPAREL'S IN GUJARAT REDIAN SOFTWARE PRIVATE LIMITED – BEST SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN UTTAR PRADESH

– BEST SOFTWARE DEVELOPMENT COMPANY IN UTTAR PRADESH CRYSTAL ART – BEST INNOVATIVE MANUFACTURER FOR TROPHIES AND MEMENTOS OF THE YEAR

– BEST INNOVATIVE MANUFACTURER FOR TROPHIES AND MEMENTOS OF THE YEAR DIGIAARK-DIVISION OF AARKEN TECHNOLOGIES PVT. LTD. – MOST PROMISING DIGITAL AND PR COMPANY

P. K. Choudhary (CEO) Worldwide Achievers said, “The winners have exemplified excellence amongst their peers in respective industries and regions. Almost all the winners scored extremely well in our research study due to their dedication towards excellence, dedication, innovation and best ethical practices. By competing with the very best from their sector, winners know that their work has been evaluated by the sharpest minds in the sector, and that their services and contribution have truly excelled. These awards intend to inspire others towards big achievements.”

organizedin association withas Telecast Partner andas Magazine Partner to felicitate India's leading top Banking Sector, Telecom Industry, Manufacture Industry, Service Industry, Healthcare & Wellness, Hospitality, Real Estate Sector Leisure & Tourism. The event was held at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai on 29th August 2018.Business Leaders Summit – an open platform that brings together some of India ’s most brilliant minds to share their leadership strategies and insights into financial, economic and management issues. And the awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Worldwide Achievers.were the Chief Guest & Guest of Honor at the gala ceremony and gave away the award certificates & trophy to the winners which included Individuals/organizations from all across India.Source: Businesswire