WP Engine Appoints Lisa Box Senior Vice President of Corporate Development

WP Engine, the WordPress Digital Experience Platform (DXP), today announced the appointment of Lisa Box as the company’s new Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. In her new role, Lisa will be responsible for expanding WP Engine’s growth strategy, market leadership and customer value through acquisitions and strategic partnerships. Box will report to Heather Brunner, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer.

Earlier today, Lisa Box earned a CRN 2020 Channel Chief award. She is one of the top 50 executives who were honored for their work in driving the channel agenda and evangelizing the importance of channel partnerships. This marks the third year in a row Lisa has received the accolade. Lisa and other CRN 2020 Channel Chiefs will be featured in the February issue of CRN Magazine. More information about this year’s honorees is available at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

“Lisa has been integral to our growth and success over the last four years and I’m looking forward to her building on that momentum,” said Heather Brunner. “Her extensive experience forging global partnerships with industry-leading tech companies and managing extensive M&A projects will help us continue our growth around the world as well as building strong relationships with new technology partners.”

Prior to her promotion, Box was the Vice President of Strategic Alliances and Business Development at WP Engine. Before joining WP Engine, Box held Vice President of Business Development posts at Endurance International Group and Oversee.net. She also held sales and marketing leadership roles at Internet REIT, SiteStuff and Trilogy. She was a founding member of the Forbes Business Development Council and an advisor at Wayfair Interactive. Box holds a Master of Business Administration degree and a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Stephen F. Austin State University.

“WP Engine has a reputation for being a global leader in WordPress and I’m excited to be able to apply my energy and experience to further build upon our growth and market leadership,” said Lisa Box. “I’m looking forward to accelerating what we’re doing around M&A and strategic partnerships to bring the best possible WordPress solutions to market in service of our customers.”

Box’s appointment follows the announcement of Ramadass Prabhakar as Senior Vice President of Global Engineering at WP Engine, as well as WP Engine’s recent inclusion in nine Great Places to Work (GPTW) awards globally and counting, including GPTW for Women, GPTW in Technology, GPTW in the UK, GPTW in Ireland, and GPTW Leadership for All. WP Engine aspires to be a Workplace of Choice known for fostering a flexible, empowering, and inclusive environment for all.

The WP Engine WordPress Digital Experience Platform gives companies of all sizes the agility, performance, intelligence, and integrations they need to drive their business forward faster. WP Engine’s combination of tech innovation and an award-winning team of WordPress experts are trusted by over 100,000 companies across 150 countries to provide counsel and support, helping brands create world-class digital experiences.

