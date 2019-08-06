WPP Foundation Wins Multiple Awards at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2019

by businesswireindia.com

WPP Foundation has also been designated as a “CSR World Leader’’

Bagged a Gold award under the category of “Large Companies Initiatives”

under the category of “Large Companies Initiatives” Won a Silver Award for their Socio-Economic Activities



“This is a pivotal moment for us- we’ve won locally, nationally, regionally and now globally. The true win here belongs to our children – they make us work harder, smarter, and bring much joy to us through it all. A big thank you to the several slient players within my team at the WPP India Foundation, and continuous support from WPP, as we open many more doors of opportunities for our children.”

WPP Foundation, the CSR entity of WPP India, was today recognised at the International CSR Excellence Awards 2019 with multiple awards, including a Gold award under the category of “Large Companies Initiatives”, a Silver award for their Socio-Economic Activities as well as being designated as a “CSR World Leader”.The International CSR Excellence Awards are presented to “companies that have a heart -caring companies that use their privileged position to help their colleagues, communities, customers, the environment and the less fortunate”. Held in London, the International CSR Excellence Awards were presented by Martin Kiszko and Phil Williams, Master of Ceremonies to Rama Iyer – Director General, WPP Foundation. The annual competition saw entries from corporates from varied sectors.On winning its first-ever international accolades,, said,WPP India CSR Foundation’s Education to Livelihood programme (E2L) takes on an evidence-based approach in developing frameworks to facilitate successful implementation. The Foundation’s key initiatives include improving educational outcomes in literacy and numeracy, with a focus on opening young minds to the world of digital innovation. The Foundation also inculcates in youth a sense of confidence and gender equality as well as train their mindsets and habits for future livelihoods, through counselling, sport, dance and music.Source: Businesswire