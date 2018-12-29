Yaantra Makes Branded Smartphones Affordable to the Common Man

Yaantra, the leaders in smartphone repairs & refurbishment category has taken another giant leap to brace Indians for the digital revolution by making branded smartphones extremely affordable for the common man. As part the year-end bonanza, consumers can save upto 50% on smartphones and wearables across several brands including the aspirational ones like Apple, Samsung and OnePlus. The 8-day bonanza is available until 1 January 2019 and can redeemed through the Yaantra App, website in addition to the Yaantra retail stores.

Yaantra – Year End Deal

The Indian smartphone market, with over 1.17 billion mobile phone users, is one of the biggest markets for mobile phone manufacturing companies. Disruptions led by several telcos and OEMs have led to unprecedented demand for smartphones. A growing opportunity in the bottom-of-the-pyramid combined with an increasing demand for refurbished or second-hand smartphones of aspirational brands amongst the emerging middle-class have created favorable tailwinds for growth of the refurbished category.

An Indian start-up with the dream to make every Indian own a smart phone Yaantra is breaking the affordability barrier through quality certified repairs and refurbished smartphones with a strong network of 35000+ registered retailer base, spread across 563 towns+cities, delivery network across 14,000+ pin codes. On the other hand, on-demand repairs are undertaken by qualified engineers at the comfort of the customers’ home for all brands of smartphones. Delivering on its as good as new operating philosophy, Yaantra gives the power of a trusted choice, complete peace of mind with no compromise on quality for the consumer with absolute standardization of services. Refurbished smartphones are the results of rigorous 36-point quality checks and come with 6-12 months warranty, like their OEM (new) counterparts. And all this is complemented by an ISO Certified refurbishment facility. Backed by the state-of-the-art refurbish & repair center, Yaantra has a team of 400+ certified technicians capable of handling L1 to L4 repairs across all brands. The in-house repair & refurbish facility has the capacity to service 70,000 units per month. The 36-parameter rigorous quality-check is behind the Yaantra Brand Warranty of 12 months for all refurbished smartphones and 6 months for repaired handsets.

Speaking on the occasion, Jayant Jha, Co-founder & CEO Yaantra said, “Yaantra’s efforts are always aligned to the country’s collective vision of bracing people for the Digital Revolution. At Yaantra, we’re committed to make technology affordable and accessible for all with a complete hassle-free & assured experience. We wanted to make this year-end festive, special for all our customers & partners. With the current offers, we want to strengthen our position as a market leader by increasing sales and adding new customers.”

With a year-on-year growth of over 300%, Yaantra has expanded its presence across India through a strong retail network as well as by growing its own capabilities. Currently Yaantra has self-owned centers in 6 cities, over 6 Lac customers with a reach across 500+ Indian towns & cities; Nearly 1200 new partners get on-board every month. Yaantra receives 1000+ orders every day and has sold over 4 lac smartphones so far. Yaantra has a developed robust systems and tech platforms to deliver next-gen repair experience to its customers and partners. Repair services are available in as quick as 30 minutes with complete peace of mind including data protection and after repair warranty. The brand is all geared-up for the next phase of raising funds, partnering with different mobile brands and expanding its presence through retail networks in tier 2 & 3 cities.

About Yaantra

Yaantra marked its presence in 2013 as an entirely committed brand, dealing in refurbished smartphones segment. With a wide assortment of smartphones and services, Yaantra is going great and strong towards their vision of making technology affordable and accessible. Yaantra is a single window stopover that caters to all smartphone queries such as broken glass, water damage, software problem, and power issue etc. with best in the industry services. Yaantra deals in multiple sub-segments of refurbishing market. The core function areas are categorized under three sections that are: Refurbished, Unboxed and Pre-owned. Every section has a committed inventory that caters to diverse needs of their wide clientele, from varied demographic, geographic and linguistic identities.

For more details, please visit: www.yaantra.com.