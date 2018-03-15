YASH Technologies Achieves Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform, Application Integration Competency and Silver Cloud Productivity Competency

by businesswireindia.com

YASH Technologies, a leading application and infrastructure management services organization, today announced that it has strengthened its expertise in Microsoft technologies by achieving gold competencies in “Cloud Platform”, “Application Integration” and silver competency in “Cloud Productivity”. With the addition to the existing Gold competencies; “Collaboration and Content” and “Application Development”, YASH is uniquely-positioned to help Microsoft customers enable cloud transformation into a digital enterprise.YASH demonstrates “best-in-class” ability and commitment to meet Microsoft customers’ evolving needs in today’s mobile-first, cloud-first world, and distinguishing itself as a managed cloud partner within a select group of Microsoft’s apex partners. A portfolio of competencies showcases that YASH Technologies is committed to focusing on in-demand, business solution areas, along with ensuring it can meet the evolving needs of our mutual customers.To earn a Microsoft competency, partners must successfully complete exams (resulting in Microsoft Certified Professionals) to prove their level of technology expertise and, for gold competencies, designate these certified professionals uniquely to one Microsoft competency, ensuring a certain level of staffing capacity. Partners must also submit customer references that demonstrate successful projects and pass technology and/or sales assessments. For gold competencies, partners must also implement a yearly customer satisfaction study and, for many competencies, meet a revenue commitment.Being a long-standing partner for Microsoft, YASH has been powering customers with deep expertise in Microsoft technology, productivity, analytics tools, and market-leading solutions to digitally transform their businesses. With the gold competency in “Cloud Platform”, YASH will architect premier solutions for customers to achieve optimal efficiencies, agility, flexibility and actionable business insights for powerful decision making.Speaking at the occasion, Hari P Vyakarnam, Vice President, Global Alliances, YASH Technologies, said, “We take our relationship with Microsoft to next level with this achievement. In today’s rapidly evolving business landscape, organizations are looking for right technologies and trusted partners to help accelerate their digital transformation. Armed with a world-class Microsoft digital COE, an expert talent pool of Microsoft specialists, strategic & technical expertise in Microsoft technologies and tools, we are empowering our global customers to reinvent their businesses through Microsoft cloud-first, mobile-first enterprise solutions.”As a tier 1 cloud solution provider partner of Microsoft, YASH will leverage its cloud capabilities, along with the signature support of Microsoft, to deliver efficient and optimized solutions to its customers.“By accomplishing a portfolio of competencies, partners demonstrate the true commitment to meeting customer technology needs today and into the future,” said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, Worldwide Partner Group at Microsoft Corp. “These partners’ proficiency and expertise in Microsoft technology is instrumental in helping our mutual customers continue to drive innovative solutions.”All 17 Microsoft technology competencies differentiate a partner’s specific technology capabilities, helping customers find qualified solution providers with expertise in discrete areas quickly and easily.The Microsoft Partner Network helps partners strengthen their capabilities to showcase leadership in the marketplace on the latest technology, to better serve customers and to easily connect with one of the most active, diverse networks in the world.Source: Businesswire