  • Download mobile app
23 Apr 2020, Edition - 1745, Thursday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Violence erupts in West Bengal’s Alipurduar while attempting to cremate a COVID suspected person who had died.
  • Tamil Nadu CM writes to EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar requesting him to make basic arrangements for nearly 1000 fishermen who’re stranded in Iran.
  • 75 COVID-19 positive cases & 3 related deaths have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the last 24 hours.
Travel

Businesswire

Home > Businesswire

YASH Technologies Supports the Fight Against the Global Pandemic

by businesswireindia.com

April 23, 2020

Business Wire India
YASH Technologies, a leading global consulting, technology, and outsourcing partner, has presented the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College, Indore with state-of-the-art COVID 19 testing equipment. The equipment can process up to 800 tests daily, adding bandwidth to the overall testing infrastructure in the region.
 
In these challenging times, when the number of people infected and related mortality continues to rise, the battle against the pandemic has become extremely intense. In checking the spread of the disease and ensuring prompt treatment, testing plays a pivotal role. The ability to process tests and return results quickly is crucial. We believe that strengthening testing infrastructure and aiding healthcare professionals who are at the frontlines is critical to halting the spread of the disease.
 
Talking about the initiative, Mr. Kirti Kumar Baheti, MD, YASH Technologies, and Mr. Manoj Baheti, CEO, said: “YASH has been working closely with government agencies and healthcare professionals supporting them in a variety of impactful ways during the ongoing crisis. We are happy that we have been able to contribute to this fight, and we look forward to a world that is COVID 19 free.” Mr. Dharmendra Jain CFO, YASH Technologies, expressed his gratitude to Mr. Kumar Purshottam, MD AKVN, and senior officials of the Government of Madhya Pradesh for involving us in this critical initiative.
Source: Businesswire

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿