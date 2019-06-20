YKBK48 Entertainment (P) Ltd. Launched “DEL48” and “MUB48” The Indian Chapter of the Sensational Japanese Concept “AKB48”

YKBK48 Entertainment Private Limited launches DEL48 and MUB48 in India, the sister groups of the Sensational Japanese Concept, AKB48 Group. Sensational Idols like Rannvijay Singh, Hina Khan and Sangram U Singh inaugurated the event at the Grand Hotel in Vasant Kunj, New Delhi.

Hina Khan, Ranvijay Singh, Rohit Bakshi at the Event



DEL48 will be operating from the capital New Delhi and will operate in the northern zone of the country, whereas MUB48 will focus on the entertainment capital of the country, Mumbai, and its surrounding regions, as projects for young girls across India who want to pursue their dreams. Registrations for DEL48 will be started first from 19th June, across north to select the final group of girls from thousands of entries aged between 12-20 years. An event to present the selected girls within this year is planned.

YKBK48 Team



Speaking about the launch, YKBK 48 Entertainment’s CEO, Mr. Rohit Bakshi said, "India is a land of opportunities. Launching 'DEL48' is a very exciting moment for us and for all the aspiring artists in India. For any nation to become prosperous, it must empower its women. A woman makes a home and empowering women is the way to the country’s development."

'DEL48' will be operating from the capital, New Delhi and will look after the northern zone of the country. It will act as a platform for young girls across India who wants to pursue their dreams of being an ‘artist’ and provide them exposure across platforms like theatre, TV, and films. 'DEL48' will guarantee exposure to the selected talents across various entertainment platforms.

About YKBK 48 Entertainment Pvt. Ltd.

Indian corporation, YKBK48 Entertainment (P) Ltd. has been established between Indian corporation YKBK Enterprise (P) Ltd., which manages 3×3 Professional Basketball League in Indian Sub-continent, and Japanese corporation AKS Co. Ltd. which manages idol groups in not only Japan but throughout Asia, as the management company of India idol groups.