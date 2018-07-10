  • Download mobile app

Edition - 1092, Tuesday

Zago Launches Cold Coffee

by businesswireindia.com

July 10, 2018

Business Wire India

Zago, the country’s first Super Foods company with a range of drinks caters to the urban fitness-conscious individuals. Launched in December 2015 with a range of ready-to-drink protein – Body Buddy and followed by much loved Zago Breakfast Shake in March 2016, Zago is now accelerated to launch the all new Zago Cold Coffee, brewed from hand-picked Arabica beans from the hills of Chikmagalur. Zago Cold Coffee is priced at Rs. 60 and has no preservatives and has no artificial flavouring substances.
 
Speaking on the launch, Sridhar Varadaraj, Managing Partner at Ricco Delizio says, “Presently the cold coffees available in India do not meet customers’ expectations of taste, price and quality. Zago is happy to have raised the bar of RTD coffees in India by launching Zago Cold Coffee."

The Zago Cold Coffee will be available at all major national retail chains including Metro Cash & Carry, More, Hypercity, Godrej Nature’s Basket, Star Bazaar, Relay, 24X7 stores, Krishna Marche, Daily Needs, In & Out stores, Le Marche, Wellness Forever, Namdhari’s, Nilgiries, M.K. Retail, Food World, Brown Tree Retail, Society Stores, Ghanshyam Supermarket, Balaji Grand Bazaar, Q- Mart, Ratnadeep Supermarket, Value Mart and many more stores across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune and Chandigarh. You can also soon pick up Zago Cold Coffee from the shelves of Walmart, Reliance Retail and Big Bazaar.
 
Zago Cold Coffee is also available online at Amazon.in. Source: Businesswire

