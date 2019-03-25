Zago Launches Cold Hazelnut Coffee

by businesswireindia.com

Zago is an urban lifestyle beverage brand with a wide range of craft coffees, chais and shakes designed keeping taste, health and convenience in mind.

The brand was launched in December 2015, with a range of ready-to-drink protein – Body Buddy and followed by the much loved Zago Breakfast Shake in March 2016. Zago Cold Coffee was introduced in 2018 and became a run-away success, followed by the launch of Zago Cold Mocha.The company has recently launched the all-newZago Cold Hazelnut Coffee is priced at Rs. 60 and does not contain any preservatives.Speaking on the launch,says “Presently the cold coffees available in India do not meet customers’ expectations of taste, price and quality. Zago is happy to have raised the bar of RTD coffees in India with the launch of the Zago Cold Coffee range.”Zago products are available in major retail chains in Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Chennai, Pune, Chandigarh, Kolkata, and Coimbatore. They are also available in airlines such as Air Asia, Indigo and Spice jet, PVR cinemas, Carnival Cinemas and Relay Airport outlets. Corporates such as Google, LinkedIn and Facebook offer Zago products at their kiosks. Products can also be purchased online at Amazon, Bigbasket and Daily Ninja.Source: Businesswire