Zen Master Thich Nhat Hanh to be Awarded the First Gandhi Mandela Peace Medal

The 'Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative' is an annual event brought together by Dr. Annurag Batra of Believe Foundation (India) and Tarina Patel of Dr. Ramanbhai Patel Foundation (South Africa) to celebrate victory of Love over Hatred and celebrate 150 years of Gandhi and 100 years of Mandela’s inspirational lives.

In the first year three events will take place in New Delhi, (11th July), Mumbai, (12th July) and Ahmedabad, (13th July). The events will have panel discussion on topics of Global Peace for Youth, Women, Environment, Health, Gender Sensitivity, Arts and Cinema with powerful keynotes delivered by great thought leaders of the current times.

The event will also confer the Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative Awards to Global Leaders. Earlier the Gandhi Mandela Peace Initiative Awards Jury 2019 led by Arif Mohammed Khan (Public Intellectual) with participation of Savita Hiremath (Filmmaker), Tarina Patel (Actor), Dr. Annurag Batra (Publisher), Bhuvan Lall (Author) and Manoharan Moses (Journalist) decided to award the following people for their notable contributions to humanity.