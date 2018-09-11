Zerovia Introduces Natural Sugar Substitute to Make Your Life Sweeter

Business Wire India
In line with the vision to introduce products ingrained in wellness and health, Zerovia has introduced Stevia Natural Sweeteners in the Indian market. Zerovia Natural Sweeteners are zero calorie natural sugar substitutes made from the extracts of stevia. These products are great options for people with diabetes as well as for conscious weight-watchers. It is also ideal for people concerned about the negative effects of added dietary sugars.
Zerovia Natural Sweeteners are made from a combination of ingredients that are derived from the leaves of stevia plant, which is traditionally used to sweeten foods and beverages naturally. The plant belongs to the chrysanthemum family, native to the rainforests of Paraguay. It is processed using stevia leaf extract and other natural flavors without adding any artificial flavors, enzymes, or solvents and are free of any harmful side effects. With Zerovia products one can sweeten up anything, from your favourite food & beverages to delightful desserts.
Commenting on the products, Kanishk Marwah, Managing Director, Zerovia said, “As consumers become health conscious it makes sense for people to look towards healthier options. Our products are the best sugar substitute that are trustworthy, genuine, and ideal for people to lead a whole new lifestyle without being worried about extra calories. Unlike other sugar substitutes in the market, Zerovia is 100% natural and a healthy solution for diabetics. Our experienced research and development team is constantly striving to bring out the true essence of stevia in all our products. With Zerovia Natural Sweeteners, we aim to provide high quality sugar free options for the Indian consumers.”
India is home to 49 percent of the world’s diabetes burden, with an estimated 72 million cases
in 2017, a figure expected to almost double to 134 million by 2025. Despite adequate medication, people with diabetes are unable to keep their sugar level under control. For them Zerovia is a better solution because, being 200 times sweeter than sugar, it is the best sugar replacement.
Zerovia has a range of products which include Stevia Leaf Extract and Natural flavors. These products are available in powder form as well as liquid. Zerovia Natural Sweeteners comes in convenient sachets and spoonable form to give you the ease of mixing just the right amount to your foods and beverages. 1gm of Zerovia=2 Teaspoon of sugar in sweetness thus giving you the right balance of sweetness.
To expand market presence in India, Zerovia has partnered with esteemed QSR chains such as Barista and Chaayos where 2 sachets of Zerovia are served as a sugar substitute to sweeten your choice of beverage. Zerovia is also supplying to Drupe Almond Milk in India which is Sister concern of Drupe Beverages LLC of USA, each bottle of Drupe Almond Milk has one Zerovia sachet in the cap. Apart from this Zerovia is also being served at prominent hotel chains throughout the country like Jaypee Hotels, Citrus Hotels, Radisson Blu, Hilton Garden Inn Baani Square.
In the E-Commerce market place, Zerovia products are available in Amazon, Flipkart and Big Basket.
Zerovia is available in the premium modern retail and general trade outlets across the country. Zerovia is in the process of making its trade network stronger by appointing more distributors throughout the country. At present Zerovia is available at more than 500 Premium Stores across the country with distributors in Delhi/NCR, Punjab, J&K, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Bangalore, Goa, Assam and is planning to expand the distribution network further. It is negotiating with selected chains of food & beverage stores across the country. As Zerovia is focusing on market expansion, the company is in the process of appointing distributors and looking for alliances to develop Zerovia products in confectionery, packaged goods, carbonated and non-carbonated beverages, etc.
