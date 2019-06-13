ZestMoney Offers First-of-its-kind EMI Insurance

India’s largest and fastest growing consumer lending technology company, ZestMoney, today announced a partnership with Digit Insurance to offer EMI insurance to the company’s 5 million customers. The partnership integrates the digital capability of ZestMoney to provide EMI for everyone and insurance by Digit to relieve its customers of debt in case of unforeseen circumstances.

This policy will cover EMI cost in the event of hospitalisation, death or permanent disability. The insurance product is specifically designed for ZestMoney’s customers which can be availed while applying for a loan on the digital platform.

“ZestMoney is a customer first company. Our products and features are designed after carefully listening to what customers are asking for. While our EMI makes life affordable, we saw a need to support our customers in case of unforeseen circumstances. We would be partnering with more companies to provide customizes EMI and loan protection plans to our customers.” said, Lizzie Chapman, Co-founder and CEO at ZestMoney.

Anyone can avail credit limit by signing up on the 100% digital loan application platform. The credit limit can be used to shop online and in-store across all ZestMoney partners including Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, MakeMyTrip and Xiaomi among others.

ZestMoney was founded by Lizzie Chapman, Priya Sharma and Ashish Anantharaman in 2015. The company is built as a platform that can meaningfully improve the lives of more than 300 million households in the country, who currently have no access to credit cards or any other formal financing options because of insufficient credit history. ZestMoney’s unique platform uses mobile technology, digital banking and Artificial Intelligence to make life more affordable to millions of Indian consumers.