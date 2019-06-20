Zivame and INFIDIGIT Clinch Digital Crest Award in the SEO/Paid Search Category

Business Wire IndiaZivame,
India’s top online destination of women’s intimate wear and activewear and its SEO partner INFIDIGIT
, a Mumbai-based digital marketing company
, bagged a Digital Crest Award in the SEO/Paid Search category
. This win was an incredible win because they also doubled the web traffic on the Zivame website and achieved the target in just ten months. INFIDIGIT team is especially thankful to Zivame’s Product and Engineering division who helped them execute a sound search strategy along with various site optimization ideas.
Anuj Gupta, Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) at Zivame is happy that the two teams worked together to achieve this award and said, ‘’Innovation is vital to stay in sync with the evolving demands of the digital space. On partnering with INFIDIGIT, we noticed a zeal to experiment and innovate, which is similar to our core ethos. These synergies helped us implement the right strategy to hack growth and achieve the target of 100% increase in non-brand traffic from organic search in just 10 months.”
Anand Chandran, Head- Digital Marketing at Zivame, is thrilled about the Digital Crest Award win, and said, “Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between both the teams – Zivame and INFIDIGIT. We are hungry to grow more and hope to achieve many such milestones together in the future
Kiran Washindkar, VP, Digital at INFIDIGIT expressed pride over his team’s success: “We, at INFIDIGIT, are incredibly pleased and humbled to receive this prestigious award. This award is the result of the synchronised efforts of Zivame’s Marketing and Product and Engineering teams and the SEO and Content teams at INFIDIGIT.”
