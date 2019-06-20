Zivame and INFIDIGIT Clinch Digital Crest Award in the SEO/Paid Search Category

by businesswireindia.com

Innovation is vital to stay in sync with the evolving demands of the digital space. On partnering with INFIDIGIT, we noticed a zeal to experiment and innovate, which is similar to our core ethos. These synergies helped us implement the right strategy to hack growth and achieve the target of 100% increase in non-brand traffic from organic search in just 10 months.”

Winning this award is a testament to the hard work and collaboration between both the teams – Zivame and INFIDIGIT. We are hungry to grow more and hope to achieve many such milestones together in the future