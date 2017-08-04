Boys film suicide of intoxicated friends in Maharashtra

Two youngsters Imran Garadi (26) and Pratap Rathod (21) jumped to death after falling into a 2,000 feet deep valley in Amboli Ghat in Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra. The two friends, who were intoxicated, had a bottle in hand and were caught on camera jumping off the cliff.
Post pedicure from a renowned salon, the infection I contracted had left me back almost with OCD like symptoms towards visiting salons for beauty treatments of any kind since four ...Read More
People who do over-exercising and excessive gymming do tend to look slim but symptoms of ageing set in very fast in them – wrinkles, grey hair, loss of glow… as every action ha...Read More
Eating disorders are not uncommon in the modern world today. They could stem from a lot of issues without us even realising it. According to a new study done by Florida State Unive...Read More