01 Jun 2017, Edition - 688, Thursday
BLAZE

WATCH : Nail biting moment for the commuters on an Anaikatti bus

Covai Post Network
May 5, 2017

Nail biting moment for the commuters on an Anaikatti bus as the driver paves way for a lone tusker along the Anaikatti road in Coimbatore.

