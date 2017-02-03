03 Feb, 2017, Edition - 570, Friday
Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires
Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case
Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad
In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati
Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal
The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge
Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district
Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12
An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports
6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble
WATCH : Samantha’s engagement saree and the love story behind it
Covai Post Network
February 3, 2017
