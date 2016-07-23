Disparity in pension, DA to be discussed in Canara Bank retd employees meet

The two-day 10th edition of the biennial conference of the Canara Bank Retired Offices Association began here today.

The association, with more than 7000 members, is affiliated to the All India Bank Pensioners and Retirees Confederation (AIBPARC).

Talking to reporters, the general secretary of the Canara Bank Retired Officers Association K.B. Ballur said the meeting would discuss issues pertaining to pension, uniform dearness allowance for employees who have completed a minimum qualifying years of service. “A resolution would be passed and forwarded to the Indian Banker’s Association, Government of India and also to the management of Canara Bank,” he said.

According to him the pension paid to the retired employees is frozen on the date of retirement of the employee.

There are no provisions to revise the amount despite provisions in the Bank Employees’ Pension Regulation, 1995.

“Furthermore dearness relief is not uniformly paid. The family pension is also meagre and inadequate. Pensioners in the banking industry are subject to discrimination and disparities that need to be corrected,” he added.

Ballur remarked that the ex-gratia amount has been increased to Rs. 4000 from Rs. 1500. The holiday home facility that was reserved only for employees of the bank has now been extended to retired employees too, he said.