31 May 2017, Edition - 687, Wednesday
top-banner
FLASH NEWS
  • The Class 12 results had just been declared by Bihar Board and a whopping 65% students failed to clear the exams
  • Rajasthan HC Judge who moved for the cow to be declared the national animal has theory about peacocks
  • I-T proceedings in money laundering case against Satyendra Jain to go on; Delhi HC not convinced by Jain’s petition seeking stay
  • BJP has appealed students to hit the streets against the results, which have declared 65% students as ‘failed’
  • West Bengal government announced a complete ban on donations in private schools and colleges.
  • Grenade attack on police party in Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir); 4 cops injured
  • Defence sources said the 24 militants are “child recruits” from PoK and parts of Pakistan
  • Karnataka IT Minister has informed All India IT Employees Association he will meet them ‘soon’ to discuss issues
  • India and Spain signed seven agreements, including on cyber security and technical cooperation in civil aviation
  • Smoking cigarettes during pregnancy is likely to cause damage to foetal organs, especially to the liver
Coimbatore

Swarga invites the specially blessed

Covai Post Network
February 18, 2016

Swarga Foundation, working towards supporting people with neurological diseases, has invited applications from people with neurological diseases and disorders to be a part of their next project.

Depending on the skill sets, applicants will be assigned tasks like modelling, singing, music direction, photography, content writing (English), and graphic designing. Those who are interested in being a part of the team are requested to get in touch with Swarga Foundation. The last date to receive entries is February 29.

“Everyone is different and that is what makes you so special. If you desire to make a difference in the world, you must be different and special,” Swarnalatha J., one of the founders, Swarga Foundation, says.

Swarga Foundation was founded in October 2014. This NGO is the brainchild of Coimbatore based couple, Swarnalatha J. and Guruprasad T.S. One of the key activities of the Foundation is to improve the lives of those affected with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurological diseases. Their latest project too is aimed at this.

ALSO READ

Comments 9
Hi there are using WordPress for your blog platform? I?m new to the blog world but I?m trying to get started and create my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog? Any help would be greatly appreciated! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Tyler Dalaq] - Dec 31, 2016
I simply want to mention I am just very new to weblog and truly liked you're website. Almost certainly I’m going to bookmark your blog . You surely come with tremendous article content. Thanks a bunch for revealing your web-site. [Bonuses] - Feb 09, 2017
"Great Blogpost! Way cool! Some extremely valid points! I _appreciate you writing this post and also the rest of the website is also very good." https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Alan Salle] - Feb 26, 2017
"Great Blogpost! great threat, i like it, thanks very_ much." https://structuringtechniques.wordpress.com/2017/02/14/for-our-dutch-readers-interview-with-a-colleague-from-europe-regarding-easy-structuring-techniques-article-in-dutch-language/ [Cristopher Ardion] - Feb 28, 2017
I just want to tell you that I am just very new to blogs and seriously enjoyed you're blog site. Likely I’m planning to bookmark your website . You certainly come with exceptional stories. Kudos for sharing your web site. [browse this site] - Apr 17, 2017
Very nice info and right to the point. I am not sure if this is actually the best place to ask but do you people have any ideea where to get some professional writers? Thanks in advance :) http://wallinside.com/post-56195877-an-authority-on-the-subject-of-cheap-taxi-service.html [John] - May 08, 2017
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone! http://www.sifawiki.de/index.php?title=Best-Eye-Cream-i [Yong] - May 11, 2017
You actually make it appear so easy with your presentation but I in finding this matter to be actually one thing that I think I might by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very broad for me. I am looking ahead in your next post, I will try to get the grasp of it! http://awardspeech.myblog.de/awardspeech/art/12527683/Internet-Information-On-Prohibiting-Signs-Stop-Throwing-Away-Your-Time- [open sign] - May 26, 2017
This is the perfect website for anyone who really wants to find out about this topic. You understand a whole lot its almost hard to argue with you (not that I personally would want laugh out loud). You definitely put a fresh spin on a topic that has been discussed for many years. Wonderful stuff, just excellent! www.sx.com [Elton Macki] - May 31, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS

COLUMNS

Counselling, not apps, can help to check crimes
May 05, 2017

This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….

Read More

HEALTH MATTERS

Yoga and anger management – I
May 05, 2017

Have you been getting very angry lately? Is anger your second nature? Are you angry all the time? If your answer is yes then you are moving towards the next problem….

Read More

HEALTH & LIFESTLE

5 Helpful Back Exercises for Men to Get Rid of the Pain
May 05, 2017

In a fast paced world as ours, one hardly has any time for personal needs, leave alone time for another person. Owing to this very lifestyle, we are naturally more susceptible to health issues than….

Read More