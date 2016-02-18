Swarga invites the specially blessed

Swarga Foundation, working towards supporting people with neurological diseases, has invited applications from people with neurological diseases and disorders to be a part of their next project.

Depending on the skill sets, applicants will be assigned tasks like modelling, singing, music direction, photography, content writing (English), and graphic designing. Those who are interested in being a part of the team are requested to get in touch with Swarga Foundation. The last date to receive entries is February 29.

“Everyone is different and that is what makes you so special. If you desire to make a difference in the world, you must be different and special,” Swarnalatha J., one of the founders, Swarga Foundation, says.

Swarga Foundation was founded in October 2014. This NGO is the brainchild of Coimbatore based couple, Swarnalatha J. and Guruprasad T.S. One of the key activities of the Foundation is to improve the lives of those affected with Multiple Sclerosis and other neurological diseases. Their latest project too is aimed at this.