9 Smart and Easy Hacks to Lose Weight Real Fast

1. Eat in Small Red Plates

Larger plates make food appear smaller, which leads to overeating. Using small, red-coloured plates kick even more calories to the curb. In a study published in the journal Appetite, subjects consumed less snack-y food and soda when their plates were red. Researchers suggest the colour tricks the mind to eat subtly and to stop noshing.

2. Swap Vegetable Oil for Coconut Oil

Coconut has saturated fat that balances your cholesterol levels, in turn promoting weight loss. Not just that, it has its beauty benefits as well—it comes with great moisturising properties, using it over time reduces stretch marks, it works well as an under-eye cream…the list is endless. A study of 30 men in the journal Pharmacology found that just two tablespoons per day reduced waist circumference by an average of 1.1 inches over the course of a month.

3. Hide ALL Your Candies

Out of sight, out of mouth? A study published in the Journal of Marketing says so! Sugar is your enemy as it increases your insulin level. The lower you keep your sugar intake, the the thinner you get. Duh!

4. Sleep in Colder Temperature

A new study published in the journal Diabetes suggests that turning on the air conditioner or turning down the heat in winter may help us burn belly fat while we sleep. Colder temperatures subtly enhance the effectiveness brown fat in our body.

5. Eat More Often

Keep your metabolism in check by eating multiple meals a day. Three balanced meals in a day is a good way to regulate your system into functioning properly. If you want to take it a notch higher, start having five small meals a day—a balance of carbs, proteins, roughage, and healthy liquids.

6. Turn off the Television Before Sleeping

People who keep their TV/laptop screen on at night and allow the night time glow emitting from screen don’t get enough rest and suffer from poor lifestyle habits. A research in Zero Belly Diet suggests that the more electronics we bring into the bedroom, the fatter we get!

7. Indulge in Dark Chocolates (Preferably with Apples)

Indulging in dark chocolate is works in your favour brilliantly when you’re trying to lose weight. Cocoa contains antioxidants that help lower your blood-sugar level. Just be sure you’re reaching for a bar with at least 70% cacao, and stay away from the “alkalized” stuff, which has a significantly reduced flavonoid content. Pairing dark chocolates with apples makes your stomach increase the rate of its fermentation process and hence reduces weight.

8. Consume More Protein And Fiber Throughout the Day

Reasearch says you can easily reach your goal weight simply by consuming 30 grams of fiber every day. Eating protein keeps your metabolism running high even when you’re resting or your body isn’t in motion. Proteins also keep you full for a longer duration and prevent you from overeating. For maximum health and weight-loss results, include protein in all your snacks and meals. Example—low-fat dairy products, eggs.

9. Get a Workout Buddy

Every task is easier when you have your buddies rooting for you. Find someone to go running or to the gym with, and make strenuous work outs more fun!

Nikita Upadhyay