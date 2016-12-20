FLASH NEWS Bill Gates invests in self-driving drone technology startup UP makes Aadhaar mandatory for taking board exams from 2018 India’s population has overtaken China’s: Chinese demographer Russian helicopters’ ‘Make in India’ cost 250% of original Melania swats away Donald Trump’s hand on red carpet Scotland beat SL, register 1st ever win over Test nation Virat Kohli, Anil Kumble demand fast bowling coach for team Triple H hints at surprise for Mumbai Indians post IPL win Travel time to Delhi Airport the highest in India India is proud of its education and technical ties with Africa: PM Modi in Gujarat

Health & Lifestyle


9 Smart and Easy Hacks to Lose Weight Real Fast

cosmopolitan.in
December 20, 2016

1. Eat in Small Red Plates

Larger plates make food appear smaller, which leads to overeating. Using small, red-coloured plates kick even more calories to the curb. In a study published in the journal Appetite, subjects consumed less snack-y food and soda when their plates were red. Researchers suggest the colour tricks the mind to eat subtly and to stop noshing.

2. Swap Vegetable Oil for Coconut Oil

Coconut has saturated fat that balances your cholesterol levels, in turn promoting weight loss. Not just that, it has its beauty benefits as well—it comes with great moisturising properties, using it over time reduces stretch marks, it works well as an under-eye cream…the list is endless. A study of 30 men in the journal Pharmacology found that just two tablespoons per day reduced waist circumference by an average of 1.1 inches over the course of a month.

3. Hide ALL Your Candies

Out of sight, out of mouth? A study published in the Journal of Marketing says so! Sugar is your enemy as it increases your insulin level. The lower you keep your sugar intake, the the thinner you get. Duh!

4. Sleep in Colder Temperature

A new study published in the journal Diabetes suggests that turning on the air conditioner or turning down the heat in winter may help us burn belly fat while we sleep. Colder temperatures subtly enhance the effectiveness brown fat in our body.

5. Eat More Often

Keep your metabolism in check by eating multiple meals a day. Three balanced meals in a day is a good way to regulate your system into functioning properly. If you want to take it a notch higher, start having five small meals a day—a balance of carbs, proteins, roughage, and healthy liquids.

6. Turn off the Television Before Sleeping

People who keep their TV/laptop screen on at night and allow the night time glow emitting from screen don’t get enough rest and suffer from poor lifestyle habits. A research in Zero Belly Diet suggests that the more electronics we bring into the bedroom, the fatter we get!

7. Indulge in Dark Chocolates (Preferably with Apples)

Indulging in dark chocolate is works in your favour brilliantly when you’re trying to lose weight. Cocoa contains antioxidants that help lower your blood-sugar level. Just be sure you’re reaching for a bar with at least 70% cacao, and stay away from the “alkalized” stuff, which has a significantly reduced flavonoid content. Pairing dark chocolates with apples makes your stomach increase the rate of its fermentation process and hence reduces weight.

8. Consume More Protein And Fiber Throughout the Day

Reasearch says you can easily reach your goal weight simply by consuming 30 grams of fiber every day. Eating protein keeps your metabolism running high even when you’re resting or your body isn’t in motion. Proteins also keep you full for a longer duration and prevent you from overeating. For maximum health and weight-loss results, include protein in all your snacks and meals. Example—low-fat dairy products, eggs.

9. Get a Workout Buddy

Every task is easier when you have your buddies rooting for you. Find someone to go running or to the gym with, and make strenuous work outs more fun!

Nikita Upadhyay

Comments 16
Innertropischer 0  0Man ihr unwissenden, ihr geht ja Ã¼berhaupt net mit dem Tr238&#82n0;&#8e30;&#d221;neue Trendsportart gewinnt immer mehr AnhÃ¤nger: Beachsurfing. Brachsurfing ist wie Surfen im Wasser mit der kleinen Ausnahmen, dass man es auf Sand macht. Steven Stevenson stellte dabei den verrÃ¼ckten Rekord von 5,50, sowie einem SchÃ¤deltrauma auf. Experten…”(Quelle: irgendwo inner Bild) [Sharleena] - Feb 01, 2017
prezenty na Dzien Dziecka http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Sandee Idleburg] - May 08, 2017
Hi, I would like to subscribe for this webpage to get most recent updates, thus where can i do it please help out. 论文代写 https://nz.enlunwen.com [论文代写] - May 08, 2017
http://www.gobizap.com/vps.html [Millard Rivord] - May 08, 2017
Fantastic stuff here. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Randy Tejada] - May 08, 2017
I have not checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are great quality so I guess I will add you back to my everyday bloglist. You deserve it my friend :) http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 08, 2017
whoah this weblog is magnificent i love reading your articles. Stay up the great paintings! You understand, lots of people are hunting around for this information, you can aid them greatly. http://topcookwarebrands.com/all-clad-bd55201-5-d5-brushed-1810-stainless-steel-5-ply-bonded-dishwasher-safe-sauce-pan-cookware-1-5-quart-silver/feed/ [Fritz Lipper] - May 09, 2017
Woah! I'm really digging the template/theme of this blog. It's simple, yet effective. A lot of times it's challenging to get that "perfect balance" between user friendliness and appearance. I must say you've done a amazing job with this. Additionally, the blog loads extremely quick for me on Chrome. Excellent Blog! Is it OK to share on Google+? Keep up the wonderful work! http://completehomewarranty.blogspot.com/2016/07/macon-home-warranty.html [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Excellent beat ! I would like to apprentice at the same time as you amend your website, how could i subscribe for a blog web site? The account helped me a appropriate deal. I had been tiny bit acquainted of this your broadcast offered brilliant clear idea http://shoeshopstoreonline.com [Xiao Hewson] - May 09, 2017
Excellent things here. http://phillydietdoctors.blogspot.com/2017/05/philadelphia-medical-weight-loss-tip-1.html [dr fisher] - May 09, 2017
I think this is among the most significant information for me. And i am glad reading your article. But wanna remark on few general things, The website style is wonderful, the articles is really nice : D. Good job, cheers http://mobsex.mobi [mobile porn] - May 16, 2017
I’ve learn some excellent stuff here. Definitely worth bookmarking for revisiting. I wonder how a lot attempt you put to create the sort of fantastic informative website. http://mobsex.mobi [mp4 porn] - May 16, 2017
Hands down, Apple's app store wins by way of a mile. It can be a enormous range of all types of applications vs a fairly disappointed preference of a handful for Zune. Microsoft contains systems, primarily in just the realm of video games, however I'm not confident I might require in direction of bet on the long term if this portion is vital in the direction of your self. The iPod is a significantly much better conclusion in that circumstance. http://www.collegeplanningtips.org [college education] - May 16, 2017
I haven¡¦t checked in here for a while because I thought it was getting boring, but the last several posts are good quality so I guess I will add you back to my daily bloglist. You deserve it my friend ? http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 17, 2017
Is it OK to share on Tumblr? I am sure this post will drive a lot of viewers, its really really good Keep up the very good work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
The selection of footwear and the multiplicity of brand names ensures that you can invest hours just browsing.|We should do some comparisons among the on-line shoes shops and discover the least expensive shoes. To fulfill the need of fashionable shoes for males, there are many stores accessible in marketplaces.|Right from pins to planes- you can discover everything via the net. Colour and the fashion of shoes are of equivalent importance simply because they make your appears total. This is without a doubt, a woman's worst nightmare.|You can verify unique collection of designer footwear from Aldo brand name online at shopatmajorbrands. Keep in mind that you are not in a shop exactly where it is possible to try out issues.|Your ft should have a comfortable pair of footwear. Some of these choices need little more than typical feeling. If they had been opting for the spending budget footwear they would kind "cheap footwear" or "shoes on sale", etc.|So just go online, and get the designer footwear for yourself and change the way you appear. What's the tale powering the increase of the web footwear giants? Final but not the minimum, air them nicely to make them stop stinking of sweat.|Women are fascinated with shoes in the exact same way they are fascinated with jewelry. Delhi is a active and crowded metropolis where majority of individuals do not get time for buying.|Before making your buy, usually put on both shoes and walk around. A guarantee is especially helpful when you are shoe shopping. Shoes had been initially produced, in order to shield the ft against the various components.|Once you are certain all the terms are fine for you, you can then go ahead and make the order. Just log into the web site and get the footwear of your option and many more issues.|This kind of pressures are great information for consumers. To purchase footwear India on-line is not a tough or large factor to do now. All the Liberty brands including Gliders integrate fashion in their shoes collections.|You can find the best style at the best cost when you shoes online shoppin. I have utilized my credit score card literally thousands of times on-line and have never had a problem.|That helps to maintain their costs reduce, making certain that they can provide reduce prices to clients. When it arrives to finding wide sized footwear, it can seem like an uphill battle.|This then translates into lower than street prices and on-line only offers that cannot be found elsewhere. Second, before you shoes online shoppin, be certain to check out the store's return policy.|You ought to consequently be very cautious whenever you determine to visit a shoe shop on-line. Ensure that the footwear fit well and the child is comfortable wearing them. But its actually a get-get situation for everybody.|With full comfort and ease and without worrying about time, one can appreciate buying for footwear. https://wirisi.com/boots-heels-160919004.html [online shoes shopping for men] - May 23, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS