Money Money Money : Sarathkumar The King Maker

The section “TCP’S LOL is an entertainment based section constituting spoofs of news stories, events and incidents. The Online news portal The Covai Post or the performers do not intent either directly or indirectly to hurt the sentiments of any individual, community , race or religion. Viewers are advised to view the section purely in the spirit of entertainment.
This morning when I switched on the TV on hearing a fire broke out in Gem Hospital, Coimbatore, this news of Union Human Resources Development Minister….Read More
There’s no escaping that time of the month for women. However quite unfortunately, the essential biological process is often hushed amongst other pivotal concerns of the society….Read More
In the age of modern medicines, where one would run to take a pill to cure even minor health ailments, it’s nice to stop and think if our grandmothers….Read More