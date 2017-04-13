05 Jun 2017, Edition - 692, Monday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • PM Modi & President Pranab Mukherjee congratulated ISRO scientists for the successful launch of GSLV – MKIII D1/GSAT
  • A 12th century idol of Terton Pema Lingpa, which was stolen from Arunachal Pradesh, was recovered by Delhi Police
  • The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all set to launch its heaviest rocket, GSLV Mk-III D1
  • Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj reacts to China breaching India air space, says violation is unacceptable
  • TTV Dinakaran meeting with Sasikala in Bangalore jail
  • There is concern but there are many amendments that can’t be made through executive order: Sushma Swaraj on H1B visa
  • 7th Pay Commission: Central government employees can get the good news on allowances this week
  • India’s NSG bid has become ‘more complicated’ under ‘new circumstances’: China
  • Allen keys give away passenger with $60,000 hidden in power banks, biscuits at Delhi airport
  • The official confirmation on the Maharashtra Class 10 result date will be announced today
Money Money Money : Sarathkumar The King Maker

Covai Post Network
April 13, 2017

The section “TCP’S LOL is an entertainment based section constituting spoofs of news stories, events and incidents. The Online news portal The Covai Post or the performers do not intent either directly or indirectly to hurt the sentiments of any individual, community , race or religion. Viewers are advised to view the section purely in the spirit of entertainment.

