150 Delegates and Business Leaders From 50 Top Companies Participated in White Page India’s Annual Leadership Summit "Best of India Conclave", Mumbai

by businesswireindia.com

Embracing Transformation in BFSI – Gearing up for opportunities and Risks

The Future of Healthcare: Adopting Innovation & Addressing Barriers to Progress

Building a Sustainable Brand – Trends, opportunities and Challenges

H E Zainal Azlan Mohd. – Consul General, Consulate of Malaysia in Mumbai

Vikas Mehta – CEO Mullen Lintas

N S Venkatesh – CEO AMFI India

R Kannan – Head Performance Monitoring Hinduja Group

White Page India, one of India's leading consulting & Innovation firm, held its annual leadership summit "Best of India Conclave" (BiC) on 21st September at Hotel Four Seasons, Mumbai. The conclave hosted 150 delegates and dignitaries including business leaders who have the distinction of heading some of the best brands in the country. Establishing itself as one of the top strategic platform based on leadership engagement, the program aims to promote the highest standards of excellence, sharing of success stories and an incubation platform for new leadership. The conclave saw participation of about 50 companies from industries like Healthcare, Education, BFSI, Infrastructure and FMCG.BiC, 2019 hosted 3 panel discussions on engaging topics like:Some of participating companies included L&T Financial Services, Gulf Oil, Carestream, Livspace, Okaya Power, Zebronics, EbixCash, Wockhardt Hospitals, Knowledge lens, Vardhman Health Specialities, Chalet Hotels and Convergytics, Hegde Fertility, Heritage Laminates many more.The occasion also saw the presence of dignitaries like:Speaking at the occasion H E Zainul Azlan Mohd., Consul General Consulate of Malaysia congratulated the winners and stressed for greater cooperation between businesses in India and Malaysia. His Excellency also apprised the audience on steps taken by Malaysia to enhance the ease of doing business in the country.One of the highlights on the occasion was the launch of its annual publication (CoffeeTable Book) by White Page India, the coffee table book details the success stories of India's top brands and highlights the journey that the leaders of these brands have traversed. Stories that inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and business leaders.In his closing remarks Mr. Asif Var, Director White Page India said, "The company remains motivated in its resolve to put up the best and innovative leadership engagement platforms in the country and informed on the upcoming 'Best Of Asia Conclave' scheduled for January 2020 that will see participation of brands & business leaders from 10 Asian countries including India."Source: Businesswire