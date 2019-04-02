50 Million Cricket Fans Log on to UC Browser for IPL 2019

4 Million Users Join Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan for UC’s Play & Win Game during the IPL

Cricket news feed consumption soars 34% on UC Browser

UC offers a unique cricketing experience for users in India via multiple in-app activities

Over 50 million people have logged on to UC Browser so far to get cricket updates since the beginning of IPL 2019. UC Browser, world’s No.1 third-party mobile browser and a content platform from Alibaba Digital Media and Entertainment Group, is offering a slew of in-app activities this cricket season. UC Cricket, UC Browser’s in-app channel for cricket content aggregation, offers all-in-one live cricket content, including live scores, news, videos, photos, live commentaries and more.

UC has also roped in legendary cricketers Virender Sehwag and Irfan Pathan in a bid to meet rising demand for cricket content on the platform. The two UC Cricket Captains have been indulging their fans with exclusive commentary, short-videos, GIFs and memes, all the while cheering and supporting their respective teams in the IPL. So far, 4 million users have taken part in the Play & Win Game to win prizes worth 800,000. Cricket news feed consumption is up 34% on UC Browser versus same IPL period last year.

Virender Sehwag has been teasing his fans to win big through the UC Play & Win Game this IPL with funny memes and posts on his Facebook Page.

During the opening match of IPL, Sehwag placed his bets on RCB whereas Irfan Pathan favoured CSK. Sehwag sportingly completed the #TappingChallenge upon losing. Hundereds of fans followed suit and posted their own version of the Tapping Challenge on social media.

Sehwag taking the Tapping Challenge

All eyes are now set on the highly-anticipated match between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians on 3rd April. Placing his bets on Mumbai Indians, Irfan Pathan gave his fans on UC Browser a sneak peak into the minds and captaincy style of Mahendra Singh Dhoni versus Rohit Sharma and why CSK has always been touted to be the invincible team of IPL.

Irfan's expert take on the upcoming CSK vs MI match

UC Browser is offering cricket fans a chance to win big by participating in the exciting Play & Win Game on the browser. Users can guess the right answers for every match and win UCoins, which can be exchanged for Paytm Cash.

