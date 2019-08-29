A Black Magicians Great Grand Daughter Explores Mysticism Haunted Villages and Love in her New Book Music To Flame Lilies

A London based artist returns to her hometown after receiving a text message from her dead best friend, and unravels deadly secrets about the place and its people. Set in the tiny village of Herga, Karnataka, 'Music To Flame Lilies' follows the story of Noor Haque, a young woman who shows up at her ancestral home and in turn, walks right into the mystery and allure of the local black magician who promises to tell her more about her best friend's suicide. Noor isn't prepared for the village that seems deeply rooted in magic – where villagers pray to local ghosts, spend their evenings watching live possessions in the middle of a forest clearing, have innumerable stories of encounters with demons, or where she is told of people who are haunted to death. Caught between magic and reality, Noor is increasingly drawn to the mysticism and drama of her hometown, even as dark forces gather and danger closes in on her. The book opens up to themes of identity, religion, good vs. evil and is built on powerful lyricism.

'Music To Flame Lilies' by Megha Rao. Publisher: Tara Press

Praise for Music To Flame Lilies:

"The universe whispers in Megha's ear and she listens so we can hear untold stories and live a far more richer life." – Roshan Abbas, Filmmaker.

"A must read for young minds." – Kevin Missal, Author of Dharmayodha Kalki.

Megha Rao

About Megha Rao

Megha Rao is a Post Graduate in English Literature from the University of Nottingham, UK, and was published by Penguin Random House India at the age of nineteen. Megha's writing saw an abrupt shift from cute, young adult romance to sharp, serious narratives on the human condition after a series of traumatizing events in college while she was pursuing her B.A. 'Music To Flame Lilies' is her comeback into the publishing world with a fresh voice – as a rising surrealist artist and confessional poet who 'survived a major witch hunt'. Her poetry has been featured on platforms such as The Open Road Review, New Asian Writing, Terribly Tiny Tales, ScoopWhoop, eShe Magazine, New Love Times, Why Indian Men Rape, Homegrown and Thought Catalog, Kommune and UnErase. Megha has also been interviewed by leading newspapers such as The Hindu and The New Indian Express. When she's not cafe hopping in Mumbai with a bunch of Sylvia Plath poems or biographies on Frida Kahlo in her bag, she's mostly curled up on her grandfather's easy chair with her cats back home in Trivandrum, Kerala.