A Paradigm Shift in Engineering Education at Saveetha!! Introducing Finland Model of Engineering Education in India

Saveetha Engineering College today launched a revolutionary teaching learning ecosystem designed based on Finland education model for the first time in India. Prof, A. K. Prakash Mittal, Member Secretary AICTE launched the new Finland model in engineering education and formally handed over the certificate of Autonomous status to Saveetha Engineering College which was received by Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder and Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science and Dr. S. Rajesh, Director Saveetha Engineering College.

Prof. A. K. Prakash Mittal handing over the autonomous order to Dr. N. M Veeriyan, Founder and Chairman Savitha institute of Technical and Medical Sciences

Saveetha Engineering College, a pioneer in embracing the modern methods,has adopted a unique model called “MILA” (Multiple Integrated Learning Algorithm).The salient features of the new paradigm are;

Removal of boredom and drudgery of our long monologue lectures only.

Less is More: Yes, the syllabus is fine tuned with less content and in-depth learning.

Small Class Concept : Only 30 students in a class at Saveetha against 60 students in other colleges-This facilitates better interaction between faculty and students

Fully Flexible Choice Based Credit System.

Choose and Learn : Students at liberty to choose the Subjects and Faculty as well-A pioneering step in a self financing college.

Learner Centric Model : The focus is on the level of the learners-A differential treatment based on the capabilities to empower all active role of students to learn.

Support to Learner: This is the key role of the faculty at Saveetha Engineering College support, inspire, guide, facilitate and help students to accomplish on their own merit – Faculty just a facilitator and motivator.

Barriers to Learning Demolished: The new system at Saveetha removes physical, attitudinal and pedagogical barriers – Joyfully learning with open mind!!

Industry Mentors an Integral Part of the Process: Every department has visiting and adjunct faculty drawn from industry and slots allotted for industry oriented teaching and mentoring every day!!

Industry Revolution 4.0 and 21 st Century Skills: Orientation to adopt industry revolution 4.0 and impart 21 st century skills- No stone unturned!!

Informality between Faculty and Students: Bridging the gap between the teacher and the student by bringing in informality in their relations in appropriate manner!!

Empowered Faculty : In order to impart the new methods, 150 faculty members got trained by IIT in effective teaching, AICTE sponsored training for 15 days for 40 Faculty and IUCEE training for 100 faculty members – Total training input of 10,000 training hours!!

Holistic Personalities: Emphasis on Arts, Theatre, Heritage, Nationalism, Creativity, Social Service, Environmental Evangelism etc., – Makes the students Holistic and Humane Citizens!

During the event, Prof. A. K. Prakash Mittal, Member Secretary AICTE highlighted the challenges ahead and said, “The Colleges and Universities must change and adopt new methods like Saveetha engineering college. Also stressed that the Institutions must embrace Change in Technology for Survival, Relevance and Growth. Faculty members should be updated and more efficient to become role model to develop the future generations of the nation.”

Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, Founder & Chancellor Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Science said, “We were getting repeated complaints from the corporate corridors as “engineering students are not Industry ready and not employable” and “There is a big gap between academia and Industry” to bridge this gap we introduced this model of education to develop the skills among the students and make them industry ready.”

Dr. Badri Seshadri, Managing Director, SynProSoft, the guest of honour of the event has highlighted, “With Autonomy, Saveetha can offer a responsive and industry oriented curriculum delivered by dedicated faculty using modern teaching techniques.”

About the College

Saveetha Engineering College, was started in the year 2001 by the Saveetha Medical & Educational Trust, is committed to develop this college into a renowned institution for Engineering education and research. The Saveetha Group of Institution is headed by Dr. N. M. Veeraiyan, a committed and dedicated Medical Professional.