ABSYZ Software Consulting Is Now Platinum Consulting Partner With Salesforce.com

ABSYZ Software Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
, is amongst the fastest growing partners in the Salesforce ecosystem and has been advanced to Platinum Partner Tier status by Salesforce. This unique achievement allows the partners to leverage short and long-term business opportunities by enabling higher level of engagement and commitment with Salesforce.com.
ABSYZ has proven experience in delivering strategic solutions to the customers and has demonstrated consistently high velocity and time-to-market for turnkey projects, as well as enterprise level transformation projects.
With Platinum Partner status, ABSYZ will become one among the Top 10 percentile of Salesforce.com partners across the world. The partnership is awarded to companies who have demonstrated success over multiple cycles of evaluation. Some of the key evaluation criteria includes but not limited to, number of certified and specialized resources, growth in sales and revenue, high average CSAT scores and customer success stories.
