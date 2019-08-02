ACC appoints Rajani Kesari as its Chief Financial Officer

by businesswireindia.com

ACC Limited, one of India’s leading manufacturers of cement and ready-mix concrete, announces the appointment ofas Chief Financial Officer of ACC and member of its Executive Committee with effect from 1August, 2019.Commenting on this leadership appointment,“I am delighted to welcome Rajani to the ACC family. Her close to three decades of experience in driving disciplined performance management, business partnering and leading multicultural teams will help play a key role in accelerating ACC’s growth strategy. Rajani brings a wealth of operational, market and global experience and is a leader well known for developing people and delivering shareholder value.”In her last role, Rajani was Region Finance Head – Asia for LafargeHolcim managing Finance for India, South East Asia & Pacific. Her eacross industries and business models from Energy Management, Consulting and Pharmaceuticals to Building Materials with extensive experience in M&A, internal audit and controls and global tax leading multicultural teams. She has worked in several leadership roles spanning country, regional and global scope including India, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore and Dubai.Rajani has held leadership roles in finance at Schneider Electric and Dr. Reddy’s. She has also worked in KPMG handling both manufacturing and banking clients.Rajani is a Chartered Accountant, Cost Accountant and a Certified Public Accountant from the USA.Source: Businesswire