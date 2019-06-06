ACC Celebrates World Environment Day, Every Day

by businesswireindia.com

one-stop-shops for high quality environmentally-friendly building materials and services, such as Fly Ash Bricks, Cellular Light Weight Concrete Bricks and more, which are set up in partnership with local entrepreneurs

As one of India’s leading cement companies, ACC puts the environment first in its vision for the future. This year’s World Environment Day theme was ‘Beat Air Pollution’ – a particularly pressing environmental concern which is responsible for around 7 million deaths every year worldwide, according to the World Health Organisation. Air pollution comes from five main human sources – Household, Agriculture, Industry, Transport and Waste., “ACC is committed to sustainable construction. By continuously adopting clean and green technologies, pursuing improvements in thermal and electrical energy efficiency, consuming energy from renewable sources and increasing our blended cements portfolio, we are reducing our level of impact on the environment..”At ACC, we make every effort to mitigate air pollution across our operations. ACC has become one of the biggest champions for using solar power in the cement industry. Wind farms located in Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra are supplying nearly 35 million units of green power to ACC plants. We have increased our green energy portfolio by ~83% over last year.ACC has developed Green Building Centres (GBC) – smart solutions for rural and semi-urban development to promote sustainable construction through a business model that provides affordable and green building materials. The GBCs are. Using these eco-friendly bricks and blocks instead of regular clay bricks, considerably reduces CO2 emissions.By disposing off industrial, municipal and agricultural wastes from across the country in our cement kilns through Geocycle, we are helping prevent harmful emissions that would have been generated had the waste been disposed through open burning or landfills.We have reduced NOx emissions by 20%, SOemissions by ~12% and dust emissions by ~31% in one year by using more efficient air pollution control systems.A healthy planet depends on us. Together, we can build a healthier, more sustainable world for ourselves and our children.Source: Businesswire