Achiievers Quick Gold Loan Selected as One of the "Top 10 Best Startups in Financial Services 2019" Across India by Business Magazine Silicon India Start Up

by businesswireindia.com

The magazine has published the names in their November 2019 issue where Achiievers Quick Gold Loanhas been positioned as one of the most promising financial services company in India. The magazine has come up with this list after considering the key advancements & trends in the financial sector. Achiievers Quick Gold Loan have shown a promising potential in its expertise & is earnest in bringing about a wave of consciousness surrounding the financial literacy and financial inclusion in places of its presence and surroundings. The list has undergone strict scrutiny by a panel of judges that include industry experts, CMOs, CIOs, CEOs, analysts and the startup city editorial team.Ms. Nandini Mukherjee, the Managing Editor commented that Startups are disrupting how the Financial Services Industry Traditionally Operates. In current edition, we have featured a list of `Top 10 Best Startups in Financial Services'. The list features prominent startups that are seen majorly as enablers of change. With emerging technologies reshaping the financial services industry, startups are winning the game through innovative means to cater to evolving customer expectations of personalization and convenience."Convenience, Accessibility and Flexibility are the three cornerstones of our company. From a business-man to a farmer, everyone can avail our credit facilities by pledging their gold jewellery wherein they get cash against their gold in a couple of minutes," informs Suman Chakrbarty, Founder, Managing Director & CEO.He avers “Achiievers Quick Gold Loan,a financial services company that focuses on rapid, on the spot disbursement of loans with minimal formalities and documents. The company has Unique, Simple & yet a Secured business model whereby it provides Micro Gold Loans to people belonging to the lowermost echelons of society within Bengal's rural hinterland who are at most times excluded from conventional banking model. The majority of its customers comprise of agriculture, small and medium businesses, self-employed start up, primary/higher education, medical emergency, house constructions. This business is untouched by other similar companies that may have a similar successful model in other parts of India”.“Our Primarily focus is on providing Gold Loans, Achiievers Quick Gold Loan is trying to make formal credit and other short-term liquidity requirements easily accessible to the public. It now intends to expand its presence in under-served rural and semi-urban markets where large portion of population has no access to credit facilities and also aims to reorganize the unstructured aspects of the lending functions,” he concludes.Source: Businesswire