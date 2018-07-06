  • Download mobile app

ActPro to Install Pioneer Japan Made Automated Currency Exchange Machines at Approximately 350 Sightseeing Spots in Japan

by businesswireindia.com

July 6, 2018

Business Wire India

ActPro Co., Ltd installed approximately 350 units of SMART EXCHANGE automated currency exchange machine in Japan within 2 years. The machines can exchange 12 foreign currencies.

 

SMART EXCHANGE (Photo: Business Wire)

Applying simple to use touch screen operation, the automated currency exchange machines that are made in Japan, have greatly benefited Japan’s tourists.

 

The machines are installed at various sightseeing spots, major airports, stations, shopping malls, temples and shrines etc. As the result, Japan has been transformed from a situation of shortage of money exchange locations to having various locations and therefore convenience to exchange foreign currencies at almost anywhere.

 

In 2017, Japan received a record breaking 28.69 million foreign visitors as the result of the efforts of both public and private sector and cooperation between them. This represents 461% growth in the last 6 years, since 2011.

 

To resolve inconveniences and improve experience of international travelers around the world, ActPro Co., Ltd is going to start to seek potential partners in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan and Malaysia etc. in July 2018.

 
 
Detailed Information

SMART EXCHANGE, an Automated Currency Exchange Machine
      Details of function (As operating in Japan)
      1.   Operation method: touch screen
      2.   Voice guidance: Japanese & English
      3.   Available languages: 10 languages including Japanese, English, Chinese, Korean and German
      4.   Exchangeable foreign currencies: USD, EUR, GBP, AUD, CNY, HKD, KRW, TWD, SGD, THB, IDR, MYR (Total 12 currencies)
      5.   Exchangeable method: Notes(Bills) & Coins
      6.   Exchangeable amount: Up to 100,000 yen (Approx. US$ 1000) per transaction
      7.   Service fee: vary by currencies and the rate of exchange
      8.   Condition of the operation: Unmanned, correspondence with server by LAN/ Wireless.
      9.   Call center support for users: Correspondence in 10 languages
          a. 6 languages: 24 hours, 4 languages: 10AM to 6PM

*Available to customize 12 foreign currencies out of 120 upon request
 

Company Profile
Company Name: ActPro Co., Ltd
CEO: Manabu Shintani (Mr.)
Headquarters: Wenpeng Building 2F, 3-6-7, Kandakajicho, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo, 101-0045, Japan
TEL: +81-3-5289-4400
FAX: +81-3-5289-4401
Services: SMART EXCHANGE automated currency exchange machine and Commercial Property Consulting Services etc

 

URL
Website: https://www.actpro.co.jp/en/index.html
FB: https://www.facebook.com/actprosmartexchange/
IG: https://instagram.com/smart_exchange/
GPS Navigator: https://smartexchange.jp/en/
Email: main@actpro.co.jp

 

 

 

 
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180705005212/en/
Source: Businesswire

