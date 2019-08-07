Actress Swara Bhasker visits Clovia’s Kalkaji Store on its First Anniversary

Clovia, India’s premier lingerie, loungewear, and activewear brand celebrated the first anniversary of its Kalkaji store in New Delhi with the ace Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker, on Tuesday. Bringing in the celebrations with a brief meet and greet session, Swara donned a sexy yet classy Clovia bralette paired with a jacket & trousers for the anniversary gala.

L-R: Abhay Batra, Soumya Kant, Swara Bhasker and Suman Chowdhury

The celebration started with a small cake cutting ceremony by Swara and Team Clovia, post which she excitedly headed to check Clovia’s latest lingerie & loungewear collection. Furthermore, Swara personally met with her fans and addressed the media where she shared her first lingerie story and also clicked selfies with the 10 winners.

To enhance the festive fervour, Clovia also announced fun offers for its customers throughout this week.

Bollywood Actress Swara Bhasker

Sharing her views about the brand and the diverse collection, the three times Filmfare nominated star Swara Bhasker said, “When it comes to style and comfort, Clovia is my go-to brand. It was a pleasure being associated with Clovia especially on the occasion of their Kalkaji store turning 1.”

Talking about the celebrations and the association with Swara Bhasker, Soumya Kant, Founding Member, Clovia, said, “We are glad to have come so far in such a short time and would like to thank all our valued customers, who have helped us create a strong foothold in the Indian lingerie market.”

She further added, “We are equally excited to celebrate our Kalkaji store’s first anniversary with the bold and beautiful Swara who resonates with our contemporary style and the focus on “joy” as a key ingredient in creating these quirky designs.”

In the past year, Clovia’s Kalkaji store has grown to be one of the busiest stores in Delhi NCR region with a wide collection of lingerie, loungewear, activewear, swimwear, maternity wear, shapewear and more. Clovia plans to take its exclusive store count to 30 and MBO count to 500+ by the end of this year.

About Clovia

Clovia is India’s premier lingerie, loungewear, and activewear brand backed by Ivy Cap Ventures and Zurich-based Mountain Partners AG. The company designs, manufactures and sells premium fashion lingerie, innerwear, nightwear, and shapewear. Clovia’s exclusive online outlet in India is called www.clovia.com.

At Clovia, highly skilled designers, fashion experts create exquisite, playful and designer innerwear ranging from bras, briefs, shapewear to nightwear. Sophisticated, sharp and suave, contrasted with flirty, fun and bold prints, and in keeping with international designs and styles, Clovia wants to redefine the Indian lingerie market and help customers choose beyond standard cuts, shapes, and colors. The company’s mantra is – lingerie is a critical part of your wardrobe and it doesn’t need to be drab and boring. The company has been growing at an impressive 100% every quarter and is currently shipping over 600,000 units monthly.