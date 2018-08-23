Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Launches DISHA 2.0, an Upgraded AI-Enabled ChatBot to Navigate Personalized Solutions for Life Insurance Choices

Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance (ABSLI), the life insurance arm of the Aditya Birla Capital Limited (ABCL), a significant non-bank financial services company, today announced the launch of a comprehensive and advanced version of DISHA. This AI enabled chat platform is available 24/7 to provide any information or service related to the Life Insurance offerings by ABSLI on a real-time basis. DISHA 2.0 is intelligent and better equipped at understanding customer’s needs and requirements. Loaded with a plethora of information it makes it convenient for customers to browse through relevant processes and get their queries resolved anytime from anywhere.
In its new avatar DISHA provides wide-ranging information on plans related to protection, health and savings etc. thereby catering to the diverse needs of the existing and prospective customers. Accuracy is the hallmark of Disha 2.0 as it concisely provides the information related to the benefits of the various plans in an instant. The new version is also capable of generating price quotes in a few simple steps making policy purchasing decisions easy and convenient. Customers can also avail instant services like updating their profile (i.e. mobile, PAN, email id, aadhaar, and address), get tax certificate, know their policy details, fund value, etc. without any human intervention. To strengthen security and enhance customer convenience, customers instead of entering their credentials can now easily login through OTP based verification on their registered mobile number.
Speaking about upgraded chatbot, Mr. Pankaj Razdan, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance,
said, “Customer convenience is a key pivot of our strategy and digitalization offers tremendous opportunities to improve how the customers interact with the life insurance category. AI-based Chatbots have become a crucial component in offering customer assistance most conveniently. Our upgraded ChatBot – when compared to traditional methods like calls, branch visits, emails etc. – stands out regarding its convenience and superior customer experience. Dynamic, interactive, secure, hassle-free, available 24/7 as its name stands for, DISHA 2.0 will give a personalized and real-time solution to customer queries.”
The chatbot can additionally act as a branch locator while answering queries related to a nominee, premium frequency change, policy documents, revival requirements, claims etc. Customers can access DISHA by visiting ABSLI’s website https://lifeinsurance.adityabirlacapital.com/
and click on “DISHA Helps” icon at the bottom left corner to enjoy a host of customer service features. One can also access DISHA in Facebook messenger by searching abclifeinsurance
on Facebook and send a message to chat with DISHA.
Source: Businesswire