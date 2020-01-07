AerSale Component Solutions Receives FAA Approval to Overhaul Landing Gear

by businesswireindia.com

AerSale Component Solutions, a division of AerSale®, Inc., announced today it has received approval from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to overhaul Boeing 737, 757, and 767 series aircraft landing gear. FAA approval to overhaul landing gear for the Airbus A320 family of aircraft is expected in the coming months.

“We are committed to providing our customers with a full suite of products and services, and FAA approval to overhaul landing gear used on widely popular commercial aircraft is yet another example of the broad range of integrated aircraft solutions and technical capabilities we offer,” said Nicolas Finazzo, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of AerSale. “Our goal is to provide our customers with a convenient, cost effective, and quality one-stop shop to service their needs.”

“We worked very hard to obtain this approval,” added Dean Vitale, AerSale Component Solutions General Manager. “We completed the overhaul of our first gear set for a Boeing 767-300 aircraft, and have started on our next gear set for a 737 NG series aircraft.”

AerSale employs a dedicated team of 20 technical experts at the company’s 100,000-square-foot Rio Rancho, New Mexico facility, which now includes a self-contained 60,000-square-foot landing gear shop with room for expansion. The company’s complete overhaul capability for landing gear assemblies includes NDT, state-of-the-art CNC machining, a 30-tank plating line and on-site bushing fabrication. Furthermore, all actuation support will be provided by AerSale’s Avborne Component Solutions in Miami, Florida.

About AerSale

A global aviation leader, AerSale is an integrated aftermarket provider of used commercial aircraft, engines, and components, in addition to offering a broad range of MRO and engineering services for commercial and governmental aircraft and components. AerSale also offers asset management services to owners of end-of-life aircraft and engine portfolios. Headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida, AerSale maintains offices and operations in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

