AerSale to Build Next Aero Air / Erickson Aero Tanker for Wildfire Suppression

AerSale®, a global supplier of mid-life aircraft, engines, used serviceable material, and maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services, announced today it has signed a contract with Aero Air / Erickson Aero Tanker to build another firefighting air tanker for the company’s fleet at AerSale’s MRO facility in Goodyear, Arizona. Conversion of the 6th MD-87 aircraft, formally begins on April 1 and will mark the sixth such aircraft modification AerSale has completed at Goodyear.

“The Erickson Aero Tanker is a very versatile fire bomber and we are proud to continue our work to expand their fleet and add more aerial firefighting power to the skies,” said Charlie McDonald, Senior Vice President MRO Services at AerSale. “This modified aircraft will rank among the best air tankers available for fighting wildfires across the country for years to come.”

Once the modification is complete, the new Erickson Aero Tanker will cruise at 450 knots, carry 3,000 gallons of fire retardant in all environments up to 40 degrees Celsius, boast a 900-mile loaded strike range, require only a 5,200-foot runway loaded, and both take off and land fully loaded.

In addition to converting the air tankers’ original MD-87 aircraft, AerSale also performs all heavy maintenance on the Erickson Aero Tanker fleet.

