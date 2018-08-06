Air NZ Awarded Best Premium Economy Class at 2018 Skytrax World Airline Awards

Delicious food & beverage:

Air New Zealand General Manager, Customer Experience Anita Hawthorne said the awards recognise the investment the airline has consistently put into its Premium Economy experience.



“We’ve really invested in our Premium Economy product and service, starting with our luxury leather armchair which offers more legroom and recline, through to our premium New Zealand wines and Kiwi-inspired cuisine, which we know our customers value. The award also reflects the hard work of our talented team of people who provide the unique Kiwi style of service we’ve become renowned for,” said Ms Hawthorne.



Air New Zealand’s alliance with Singapore Airlines connect passengers from India on Singapore Airlines and SilkAir services to Singapore. From Singapore, passengers can access up to four non-stop flights a day from Singapore to Auckland and Christchurch, four times a week to Wellington; connecting to Air New Zealand’s 20 domestic destinations within the country.



From now till 30 September 2018, enjoy a rewarding stop in Singapore while on transit and receive a Changi Transit Reward valued at S$20 to offset your shopping and a host of services. For passengers with more than 5.5 hours of transit, you can opt for the Free Singapore Tour (2.5 hours long) to capture the spirit of Singapore during your transit. For more information, refer to



The Skytrax World Airline Awards are the global benchmark of airline excellence. The awards are determined annually through the Skytrax airline passenger satisfaction survey of more than 20 million passengers. The survey covers 335 airlines globally and measures passenger satisfaction across more than 40 key performance indicators of airline product and service including onboard seat comfort, food, and staff service.

The seats are located in a separate cabin, just after Business Premier with only 21 seats (for Dreamliner Boeing 787-9). They are customized with comfortable ink-coloured leather armchairs with generous armrests, a leg rest and extendable foot support. The armchair can be adjusted with more recline and footrest to provide maximum stretch-out and comfort for passengers. This design has earned the airline the title of Best Premium Economy Seat at Skytrax World Airline Awards, and truly reflects Air New Zealand’s effort to provide premium choices for its customers aside from the traditional Business Premier.Premium Economy class shares the same main course menu with Business Premier. Moreover, the menu consisting of fresh, mouth-watering dishes with a modern Kiwi twist was created by award-winning chefs Peter Gordon and Michael Meredith. The airline also offers a range of premium New Zealand wines to complement each meal. The extensive wine list features some of New Zealand's most awarded winemakers and the country's best-loved wine varietals, selected by top wine consultants.Air New Zealand also offers vegetarian, Hindu and Jain meals prepared according to Hindu customs and respecting Hindu dietary practices and beliefs. To ensure the availability of your preference, special meals must be ordered at least 24 hours before your flight is due to depart. If you are booking your flights online via Air New Zealand’s website, you can request a special meal at the same time you enter passenger details in the booking process. Otherwise, you can inform your travel agent to make the arrangement on your behalf.Over 1,700 hours of content are available including latest movies, TV box sets, video games, and a dedicated kids section – all on a personal touch screen in widescreen format. The airline also has the USB connections, and offer noise cancellation headphones for Premium Economy passengers. The unique Seat Chat app allows customers to message family and friends traveling on-board. Passengers can also order food and drinks from the In-flight Entertainment System. Air New Zealand has also won the Best Personalization Innovation and Best In-Flight Entertainment Innovation award in the 2016 Airline Passenger Experience Association Awards.Premium Economy passengers are entitled to carry two pieces of carry-on baggage (up to 7kg each), two pieces of checked-in luggage (up to 23kg each). They will also have priority baggage upon arrival.