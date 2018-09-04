AKP Organizes the First National Conference on Environment and Sustainable Living 2018

Business Wire India
The first National Conference on Environment and Sustainable Living was held in Hotel Le Meredian, New Delhi. The conference was inaugurated by Hon MP, BJP, North West Delhi, Dr. Udit Raj, Delhi BJP President, Mr. Manoj Tiwari, Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry. The event was graced by E. Yogesh Punja, High Commissioner of Fiji, Wassfi Hassan, SEC, General African Asian Rural Development Org., Dr. Jasbir Kaur, Trustee AKP Healing India and Mr. JBC Thapar, President, AKP Healing India and eminent dignitaries and delegates from different countries.
The foundation is supported by Dr. Srikant Panigrahi, Director-General, Indian Institute of Sustainable Development, Govt of India & Advisor to Prime Minister on National Strategic Knowledge Mission on Climate Change & Member, TIFAC, and Dr. Tamanna Chaturvedi, Assistant Professor from Indian Institute of Foreign Trade, New Delhi.
The Conference comprised two-panel discussion with 10 National and International speakers in each panel. The topic of the first panel discussion was – 'Moving Towards Sustainable Habitats. What are the Challenges and Opportunities? Role of Government and solution Providers,' which was headed by Mr. Sho Muira (Second Secretary Environment, Embassy of Japan), Eng. Wassfi Hassan El Sreihin and concluded by the launch of the book entitled 'Medica Natura' authored by Dr. Amit Kaur Puri.
The conference aimed to spread the message about 'One Planet Economy' where both people and nature thrive within their fair share of what’s available. "We’re working to promote a shift to sustainable patterns of development, and break the link between economic growth and environmental damage. Many solutions exist, and we’re engaging with key stakeholders to make them happen," said Dr. Amit Kaur Puri
while congratulating all participating academicians, scientists and researchers.
