Alibaba to Showcase Latest Technology at Flagship Event

September 12, 2018
The Computing Conference 2018, Alibaba’s annual flagship event, will showcase an array of cutting-edge technology from the company and its partners from September 19 to 22.
The theme of this year’s Conference is Empower Digital China, and more than 60,000 participants—including entrepreneurs and developers across China—are expected to attend the four-day event in Hangzhou, Alibaba’s home base.
Now in its ninth year, the world-class technology festival will feature the hottest trends in areas such as cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and the blockchain. The Conference also aims to open up a dialogue among top industry experts around technology’s influences on the economy and society.
The Computing Conference is Alibaba’s largest annual technology showcase. It has transformed from a local forum of 20 Internet companies in 2009 to an event that takes place throughout different cities in China before ending in Hangzhou.
Here is what to expect from Alibaba’s action-packed technology showcase:
Here is a sneak peek of the Cloud Computing Conference 2018: https://youtu.be/5dzcarmmsDU
To keep abreast with the latest announcements and talks during the event, please go to the event site: https://www.alibabacloud.com/the-computing-conference-2018and the live streaming site: https://the-computing-conference.technode.com/2018/. You can always find news, videos and visuals at Alibaba’s official corporate news site, Alizila: https://www.alizila.com/the-computing-conference-2018-media-resources
About The Cloud Computing Conference
As a top influencer in the world, the Computing Conference of Alibaba Cloud provides a panoramic view of Alibaba’s technology commitment and excellence. Here you’ll meet the most influencing minds of the data technology world. You’ll learn the vision and future of cloud computing. You’ll feast your minds on the most advanced technologies of cloud computing, big data, and artificial intelligence.
The Computing Conference 2018 will happen in Shenzhen, Nanjing, Chongqing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Wuhan, and Beijing. The Hangzhou event will see you in Hangzhou, China, at Cloud Town.
