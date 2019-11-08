Altina Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards Presented for Promoting Entrepreneurship

by businesswireindia.com

A total of 313 SME Companies were listed on SME platform of BSE during last seven years of its existence. The market capitalization of 313 SME Companies was Rs. 19,000 Crore. During 2019-2020, 100 companies are expected to be listed on BSE SME Platform, said Mr. Ajay Thakur, Head – BSE SME & Startups. He gave this information during Altina Awards Function 2019 held on 2nd November 2019 at Mumbai.



The Altina group comprising of Altina Securities & Altina Finance has been set up by Mr. Clifton Desilva and the group activities consist of stockbroking and wealth management. Altina Securities Pvt. Ltd is a member of the National Stock Exchange & Altina Finance Pvt. Ltd. is a Non-banking Finance company.

.

A total of 18 awards were given by Altina Group for promoting Entrepreneurship. The successfully listed 4 SME Companies included Mac Hotels Ltd., VR Films & Studios Ltd., Evans Electric Ltd., and Misquita Engineering Ltd. who were the recipient of the awards.



The winners of the Altina Entrepreneurs Excellence Awards were Dr. H.C. Azeeza Jallaludin – Managing Director – Our Shine Go Global Ltd., Singapore, Ritesh Sharma – Managing Director – Mindpool Technologies Ltd., Mario Lobo – Managing Director – Personnel Search Services Pvt Ltd., Anirvan Ghose – Managing Director – Pulz Electronics Ltd., and Virendra Sanghvi – Managing Director – Aarvi Encon Ltd.



This year, the 10th edition of the Altina Essay Contest was held on the topic “Power of Dreams”. The winners were Ziona Dsouza – 1st prize, Zeena Dsouza – 2nd prize and Alinson Dutt – 3rd prize.



The Altina Entrepreneurs Excellence award is an endeavor to honor entrepreneurs who have embarked on a journey of entrepreneurship to convert their dreams into

reality. Altina Group’s dream is to push entrepreneurs to go the extra mile to achieve their dreams & to truly explore their potential.



The Altina group plays an active role in unlocking value of companies in the small & medium sector by listing them on the SME exchange. In less than a year’s time, the group has listed four companies on the SME platform and unlocked wealth to the extent of Rs. 100 crores and in the process created wealth of Rs. 75 crores for promoters & Rs. 25 crore for investors.



Over the next 12-18 months, the Altina Group plans to unlock value in about 15-20 companies and the vision is to unlock value of over Rs 1000 crore and thereby creating wealth of Rs 750 crores for promoters, Rs. 250 crores for investors.



Website: www.altinasecurities.com

Source: Businesswire