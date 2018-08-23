An Indulgent Feast of Chinese Harvests, Dashanzi Celebrates the Lunar Beauty With an Exquisite Menu

by businesswireindia.com

Dashanzi is all set to ring in theat JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu with an indulgent menu inspired by the Chinese harvest supper. Hosting dinner from, the trend-setting renowned Asian restaurant will commemorate this mid-autumn festival with a stunning new menu inspired from the archives of traditional Chinese cuisine.JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu celebrates the ancient festival with a sumptuous menu featuring ingredients that draw inspiration from Chinese legends. Each of the dishes has been carefully curated by the skilled in-house chefs to bring you an exquisite menu exuding with robust flavours and alluring aromas using meticulous cooking techniques. The dining experience will include a choice of dishes like the Chicken and Seabass Bokchoy Roll, Xo Sauce Crystal Prawn Dumplings, Prawn and Cuttle Fish in pickled Chilli Sauce, Enoki Mushroom Soup with sliced Chicken and Green Onion, Sichuan Eggplant with Tofu, Crispy Orange Baby Shrimp served on a bed of Lettuce & Pork Peking Style with Pancakes.Concluding this gourmet affair is a selection of signature desserts like Green Tea Brulee, Almond Nougat & Banana and Sesame Fritter Vanilla Ice cream and Traditional Mooncakes, each infused with lip-smacking fillings. Replenishing the festive spirit of gratitude and happiness are unique concoctions created by Beverage Manager, Bensan Varghese. The cocktail line up is sure to further stir up the mood of revelry.Sharing his thoughts on this special occasion,says, "August Moon Festival is a time for families to hold reunions as one traditionally does in China for generations post a rich harvest. Drawing inspiration from this culture, the celebratory menu invites you to host your family and friends to a meal of gratitude and togetherness. Each of the ingredients in the menu dates back to its ancient culinary, to stir up a more authentic meal which our patrons can relish in the warm ambience of our hospitality.": Dashanzi, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu: 25 to 30 August, 2018: 07:00pm – 12:30amFor enquiries, please contact us on: +91 22 66933622