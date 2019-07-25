  • Download mobile app
25 Jul 2019, Edition - 1472, Thursday
ANA Launches Limited "HELLO BLUE SALE"

by businesswireindia.com

July 25, 2019

Business Wire India

All Nippon Airways (ANA), Japan’s largest and 5-Star airline for seven consecutive years, announced today to launch a limited sales event called “HELLO BLUE SALE” running from July 26, 2019 to July 30, 2019.
 
The 5-day promotion will offer economy class flight discounts on flights from 17 cities in Asia and Oceania to Japan. The scale of this event makes it ANA’s largest sale ever for cities in Asia and Australia.
 
“By offering a wide range of potential destinations during the HELLO BLUE SALE, ANA hopes to meet the expanding need for air travel from Asia and Australia to Japan,” said Isao Ono, Vice President of Marketing and Sales, Asia and Oceania, ANA. “In addition to our high standards for customer service and hospitality, we strive to make our flights as accessible as possible by offering affordable prices. This sale is part of our efforts to continue improving the air travel experience while encouraging tourism and travel.”
 
The 17 eligible departure cities during the sales period include: Singapore, Bangkok, Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta, Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Manila, Phnom Penh, Yangon, Hong Kong, Taipei, Seoul, Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai (commencing on October 27, 2019), Sydney, and Perth (commencing on September 1, 2019).
 
The sale will start on July 26, 2019 and will last until July 30, 2019. Passengers can make flight reservations via their countries’ ANA website or through travel agencies.

ANA HELLO BLUE SALE:
  • Applicable travel period differs by city of departure. Blackout period is applicable.
  • Fares shown are subject to change without prior notice.
  • The number of seats is limited and may not be available on day and some flights.
  • Terms and conditions apply.

As of 25 July 2019
Depart from Travel period
(Blackout period is applicable)		 Fare
Singapore From 07 January 2020 to 12 March 2020 SGD 605~ All in return
Bangkok From 01 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 THB 9,300~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Kuala Lumpur From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 MYR 1,488~ All in return
Jakarta From 09 August 2019 IDR 4,821,000~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Hanoi From 01 September 2019 to 31 March 2020 VND 7,500,000~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Ho Chi Minh City From 01 September 2019 to 31 March 2020 VND 8,750,000~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Manila From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 USD 270~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Phnom Penh From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 USD 259~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Yangon From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 USD 360~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Hong Kong From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 HKD 3,008~ All in return
Taipei From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 TWD 6,700~ Excluding taxes & surcharges
Seoul From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 KRW 259,100~ All in return
Delhi From 01 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 INR 42,500~ All in return
Mumbai From 01 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 INR 30,500~ All in return
Chennai From 27 October 2019 to 31 March 2020 INR 35,000~ All in return
Sydney From 01 November 2019 to 12 March 2020 AUD 785~ All in return
Perth From 01 November 2019 to 31 March 2020 AUD 710~ All in return
Source: Businesswire

