Andersen Global Announces First Collaboration in Croatia

Andersen Global announced that it signed a Collaboration Agreement with one of Croatia’s largest law firms, KALLAY & PARTNERS Ltd. The addition of the Zagreb-based firm establishes Andersen Global’s presence in the country and continues the expansion of the organization in the region.

Founded in 2006, KALLAY & PARTNERS Ltd. is led by Founder and Office Managing Director Marko Kallay. Under his leadership, the firm provides both foreign and domestic clients with a broad range of legal services, including banking and finance, commercial and corporate law, dispute settlement, arbitration and mediation, labor law, and regulator relationships.

“Our firm values commitment, transparency, reliability and providing clients with the best-in-class legal services, and these values align well with Andersen Global’s standards and vision,” said Marko. “This collaboration will allow us to take our client service to the next level and expand our footprint more broadly. We are excited to work closely with our Andersen Global colleagues regionally as well as internationally.”

“KALLAY & PARTNERS has an established relationship with our other collaborating firms in the region and their synergistic relationship is an integral part of our expansion strategy,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “Marko and his team share our commitment to providing best-in-class services and our passion for stewardship, seamlessness and independence.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 161 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

