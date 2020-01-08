Andersen Global Continues Expansion in Africa with Debut of Tunisian Collaborating Firm

by businesswireindia.com

Further expanding its footprint in Africa, Andersen Global announced it has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Tunisia-based tax firm Jelil Bouraoui & Associates.

Founded by Managing Partner Jelil Bouraoui in 1981, Jelil Bouraoui & Associates has grown to include more than 40 tax professionals and is a full-service tax firm, providing services to a wide variety of industries including financial institutions, manufacturing, oil and gas, agriculture, hospitality, mining, trade and transportation.

“We are firmly committed to ensuring our clients are fully satisfied with the best-in-class solutions that support their operations and know they value our transparency,” Jelil said. “I spent part of my career at Arthur Andersen more than 30 years ago, and our vision aligns strongly with Andersen Global. We look forward to strengthening our presence not only in Africa, but also globally through our collaboration with the organization.”

“Collaborating with Jelil Bouraoui & Associates in Tunisia was the most logical addition. We also have the pleasure of welcoming Jelil back to the Andersen family,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “Jelil and his team consistently demonstrate their commitment to stewardship and provide clients with a seamless process, which so clearly represents our values. During this time, it is crucial that we align ourselves with synergistic individuals as we continue expanding our global platform.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

