Andersen Global Expands Middle Eastern Presence; Debuts in Palestine

Andersen Global announced it entered into a collaboration agreement with Ramallah-based law firm, Sharp & Beyond for Legal and Investment Consulting Services (S&B). The agreement marks the firm’s debut in Palestine, expanding its global platform in the Middle East.

Established in 2017, Sharp & Beyond, a full-service law firm, has four Partners and eight legal and investment professionals on staff. Suhaib Al-Sharif, Office Managing Partner, and the S&B team provide legal services for both local and international organizations. They specialize in an array of sectors including corporate, labor, investment, real estate, contract, trade, arbitration, construction, financial, telecommunication, intellectual property, social security and tax law.

“Our team consists of experienced attorneys and provides our clients with best-in-class services in a seamless manner,” Suhaib said. “Working with professionals that share our mindset is our top priority. Our collaboration with Andersen Global allows us to broaden our service offerings and provide our clients with leading global talent that is not confined geographically.”

“After meeting with Rana, Suhaib and the team, it is evident they possess in-depth knowledge of the market and display a commitment to stewardship, independence and transparency,” said Mark Vorsatz, Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO. “Collaborating with Sharp & Beyond puts us ahead of the curve and benefits our organization now and long term as it builds upon our growth strategy in the Middle East and positions us for the future.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has nearly 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 167 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

