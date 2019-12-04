Andersen Global Expands Presence in Mozambique

by businesswireindia.com

Andersen Global is proud to announce an expanded presence in Mozambique as collaborating firm, Isálcio Mahanjane Advogado & Associados, opens a new office in the city of Beira. Isálcio Mahanjane Advogado & Associados, which also has a presence in Maputo, became a collaborating firm in August 2018.

Led by Managing Partner Isálcio Mahanjane, the firm specializes in providing quality services in all areas of law serving corporations and individuals. These services include commercial and corporate law, banking and finance law, labor law, real estate management, oil and gas, and mining law and administrative litigation.

“The addition of a location in Beira reinforces our reputation as a leading firm that provides clients with the best-in-class services and is the next step for us as we continue expanding throughout Mozambique,” said Isálcio. “Our ultimate goal is to have a location in every major province within the country.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 5,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 165 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191203005108/en/

Source: Businesswire