Arcley Gets Shortlisted in the Top 20 Startups at Qatar SportsTech

Arcley, a sports gear platform from India has been shortlisted to participate in “The Selection Days" of Qatar SportsTech in Doha. The brand made it to this elite list of Top 20 after a thorough screening from almost 400 applications from 60+ countries. Scheduled to be held at Doha from 14-16 Jan 2019, this 3-day interactive platform among the 20 most promising startups across the globe will give a chance to Arcley to have one on one sessions with the entire startup community of Middle East.

Launched on May 1st, 2015 by Sunil Anchal, Arcley caters to its customers for quality sports gear needs. Company deals in sports apparel and accessories for both men and women that are available at both online and offline stores and also offers customized sports gears to corporates, institutions, and sports academies. Arcley is planning to expand the product portfolio to sports footwear, equipment, and smart wearable devices and add an additional range for kids wear. Aiming to deliver more value to consumers and offering expandable product portfolio, company plans to offer Licensed Fans Gears and Sports Solutions offerings soon.



In words of Sunil Anchal, Founder, Arcley, "Arcley feels privileged and proud to be a part of Qatar SportsTech program after being selected from over 400 companies across the world. This recognition is the testament of the hard work that the team has put in the brand in the last couple of years. We look forward to being among one of the ten companies who will be joining the actual accelerator, acting as a big milestone in our startup journey."



Qatar Sportstech, a program organized majorly by StartupBootCamp and Qatar Development Bank, is the leading accelerator program for innovative companies in the sports industry. It is an unparalleled platform for startups to proactively scale up their business and demonstrate their product to leading corporations, leading sporting events and the ever-growing sports community. Startup Boot Camp a global family of 20+ industry-focused programs supports startups with direct access to an international network of the most relevant mentors, partners and investors to help them scale.



10 shortlisted Sportstech companies will be selected for the intensive 3-month program. This program will provide one-on-one mentorship from not less than 100 industry experts, personal office space in the Aspire Zone in Doha, seed funding and direct access to a highly international network of investors and corporate partners from all corners of the sports industry.



